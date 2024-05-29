GS Precision and Jeh Aerospace Secure Significant Long-Term Manufacturing Partnership

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. & ATLANTA & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeh Aerospace, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies, and GS Precision, a global leader in the manufacture of critical components for the aerospace and defense industries, have entered into a manufacturing partnership that will establish a dedicated production facility in Hyderabad, India.

GS Precision's president and CEO, Matthew O'Connell, said, “ I am thrilled to expand our manufacturing capacity with Jeh Aerospace. Their capabilities complement our domestic base for the production of aerospace components. This capacity will allow us to continue to meet our growing customer demand for high-quality, precision-manufactured components."

Jeh Aerospace was cofounded by Vishal R. Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, who have held leadership roles at Boeing, Lockheed, and Sikorsky joint ventures with the renowned Tata Group in India. Over the last decade, they have worked to unlock India’s manufacturing capabilities, capacities, and competitiveness for these OEMs.

Sanghavi and Mudragalla shared, “ The US aerospace and defense manufacturing industry is severely constrained due to labor shortages, talent attrition, and high costs. Jeh Aerospace will leverage the talent base of India and its state-of-the-art manufacturing and digital technology to build supply resiliency for leading US-based aerospace and defense manufacturers like GS Precision.”

The facility will manufacture precision machine components for commercial aero-engines. This strategic alliance aims to enhance GS Precision's global supply chain, ensuring world-class quality, timely delivery, and adherence to cost commitments for their original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. This partnership also capitalizes on India's robust talent pool and reinforces the concept of "friendshoring" critical components within the United States aerospace industry.

Tom Churbuck, Operating Partner at AE Industrial Partners, a leading PE firm focused on aerospace and defense, and owner of GS Precision, shared his impression from his recent visit to Jeh Aerospace in Hyderabad, “ I’m convinced of Jeh Aerospace's capability to deliver best-of-class aerospace products. I believe India is the next great opportunity for international aerospace manufacturing due to the educational system, availability of skilled workers, and the region’s political stability.”

Pratyush Kumar, an angel investor in Jeh and advisor to VC firm General Catalyst stated, “ The commitment from GS Precision is a great proof point of aerospace and defense opportunities in the US—India corridor and represents a significant endorsement of aerospace manufacturing in India. I believe the team at Jeh Aerospace is in a strong position to surpass GS Precision’s expectations.”

About GS Precision

Based in Brattleboro, VT, G.S. Precision is a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used in a variety of mission-critical aerospace and defense applications. For more than 60 years, the Company has utilized state-of-the-art, proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies to deliver a diverse set of components used in both new production and the aftermarket. For more information, please visit www.gsprecision.com.

About Jeh Aerospace

Jeh Aerospace specializes in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies. Headquartered in the U.S. and with advanced manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, India, the company produces high-quality parts that adhere to international standards, alleviating aerospace supply chain constraints, especially at Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels. Jeh Aerospace was founded by Vishal R. Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, who led the joint ventures of major US aerospace OEMs with the renowned Tata Group in India. The company is backed by the global venture capital firm General Catalyst. For more information, please visit www.jeh.aero.