Amway Expands Products with The Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation

ADA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellbeing company, has strengthened its commitment to The Skin Cancer Foundation, the world leader in skin cancer education dedicated to building awareness of the importance of skin cancer prevention, early detection, and prompt and effective treatment.

Amway aligned with the global organization in September 2022 when it joined The Skin Cancer Foundation Corporate Council, a group of more than 100 U.S. and international companies supporting the Foundation’s work to empower people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. Since then, The Skin Cancer Foundation has granted its Seal of Recommendation to several Artistry™ products with SPF sunscreen.

In April 2024, Amway added its g&h™ Protect Body SPF 50 lotion to the list of products that have earned the Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation. “It’s an honor to expand our partnership,” says Anouchah Sanei, Ph.D., Amway Chief Innovation and Science Officer. “We’re thrilled to support The Skin Cancer Foundation’s important mission to build awareness of skin cancer prevention and promote skin health around the world.”

Sealed with Protection

With the Artistry brand, Amway brings more than 85 combined years of leadership in nutrition and wellness – including more than six decades of expertise in beauty and skin science. In May 2023, four Artistry products became the first Amway products to earn The Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation for Daily Use. The Daily Use seal is granted to broad spectrum sunscreens with an SPF of 15 or higher that help protect skin from incidental sun exposure over short periods of time.

Now, two additional Artistry SPF products have earned the prestigious Seal of Recommendation for Active Use: Artistry™ Multi-Defense UV Protect SPF50+, available in eastern markets like South Korea, Japan, and Thailand; and Artistry Skin Nutrition™ Multi-Defense UV Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen, available in western markets like the Americas. The Active Use seal is for broad spectrum sunscreens that protect for extended periods of sun exposure and maintain a minimum of SPF 30 after water-resistance testing. Both Artistry lightweight formulas are water-resistant (up to 80 minutes) and help protect skin from damaging UVA/UVB rays known to cause visible signs of aging and sunburn.

Like its counterpart, the g&h brand offers products that hydrate and protect skin with thoughtfully sourced and blended ingredients that deliver healthy-looking skin for the whole family.

Two g&h body care products now proudly carry the coveted Seal of Recommendation for Daily Use: g&h™ Protect Body Lotion SPF 50 and g&h™ Protect UV Sunscreen. Both lightweight, dermatologist-tested formulas provide broad spectrum protection and are enriched with powerful plant-based ingredients like cica complex water, prebiotics, rosemary, and Nutrilite™-approved green tea extract.

Recognized and trusted worldwide, the Seal of Recommendation is The Skin Cancer Foundation’s oldest education program and is granted to products that provide safe and effective sun protection when used as directed.

“The Skin Cancer Foundation values Amway’s alignment with our mission to save and improve lives,” notes Becky Kamowitz, The Skin Cancer Foundation Interim Executive Director. “By participating in our Seal of Recommendation program, Amway supports our efforts to educate the public about the importance of skin cancer prevention and finding the right sun protection products to suit your needs.”

“Earning this trusted Seal gives Amway Business Owners and their customers another reason to believe that our products provide effective sun protection, and are at the forefront of the industry,” adds Sanei. “Healthy looking skin is the foundation of beauty. We’re excited to continue formulating new solutions that will bear the Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation.”

