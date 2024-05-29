Hydrow Announces Partnership With PBS Docuseries ‘Hope in the Water’

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydrow, the leading connected rowing brand that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to your home, is partnering with the three-part 'Hope in the Water' docuseries, set to air on PBS on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. From Emmy award-winning producer Andrew Zimmern, in collaboration with multi-award-winner and storytelling visionary David E. Kelley,, ‘Hope in the Water’ travels the globe spotlighting trailblazing fishers, water farmers, and environmental activists who are discovering new and ancient practices that can not only feed us but also restore our threatened oceans and fresh waterways.

Through the partnership with Hydrow, 'Hope in the Water' will reach a broader audience who cherish and appreciate the waterways shown on Hydrow screens. In tandem with the series premiere in June, Hydrow is set to release 'Hope in the Water '-themed rows for its members, adding to the existing trove of more than 5,000 full-body workouts available to Hydrow members. Hydrow athletes traveled to the coast of Maine to film these workouts, where entrepreneur, tastemaker, author, and conservationist Martha Stewart filmed Episode 2, “Farming the Water,” with Andrew Peters, a young fisherman who took on scallop farming as a more sustainable alternative. Episode 2 of 'Hope in the Water' will premiere on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS App. More information can be found at www.hydrow.com/hope.

Celebrated environmental enthusiasts Shailene Woodley, Martha Stewart, José Andrés, and Baratunde Thurston reveal hidden underworlds jeopardized by climate change, overfishing and exploitation, and habitat destruction. They are each authentically tied to a particular story, featuring champions who are working on intelligent food solutions and how they have an essential role to play in the shift towards healthy, equitable, and sustainable food systems from our waters. The impact of the docuseries is furthered by a science-led education campaign called Fed by Blue that inspires ocean lovers, activists, early adopters, foodies, and consumers with the knowledge and materials to help participate in creating a responsible blue food system.

Hydrow’s mission is to improve communities by making rowing accessible to all, nurturing connection, total body health, and contributing to a better world. “Water is essential to humans – and as a former rowing coach, I’ve seen firsthand that it not only enhances physical and mental well-being but fosters a sense of responsibility towards our planet,” said Bruce Smith, Hydrow’s Founder. ‘Hope in the Water' showcases those championing a sustainable future, and we are proud to contribute to this journey through our partnership."

Hydrow is committed to keeping waterways clean and safe. For every workout with Hydrow, the company donates to Water.org, an organization that brings clean, safe water to the developing world. Hydrow has helped over 124,000 people around the world with lasting access to safe water or sanitation.

For more information on ‘Hope in the Water,’ including clips, images, and episode previews, visit the PBS PressRoom.

About Hydrow:

Hydrow is the leading connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic, and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead members through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups – twice that of cycling or running – as well as yoga, Pilates, functional movement, and strength training for a full-body, full-service fitness solution. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory, and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full-body workout. Hydrow, Inc. was founded in 2017 by Bruce Smith, a former US National team coach and former Executive Director of Community Rowing, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, Hydrow is focused on creating whole health solutions that allow people to feel more connected to one another and live healthier lives on a daily basis.

About PBS:

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 42 million adults on linear primetime television, more than 15 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, and 56 million people view PBS content on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on X.