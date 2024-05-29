Brainly's New AI Test Prep Helps Students Boost Test Scores

Brainly Test Prep provides Learners with daily customized tasks that are adjusted to their school schedule, relieving them of the stress of study planning.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brainly, the AI Learning Companion™ used by 15 million monthly active users, announces the release of Test Prep, the latest AI-powered innovation designed to improve test scores, boost student confidence and reduce anxiety. Available as part of the Brainly mobile web and desktop platform, Test Prep is purpose-built to help students prepare for the tests specific to their classroom learnings or subject curriculum, expanding on teachers' lessons during the school day.

Test Prep, “takes all the actual materials we use in class and creates something that is not generic.”

– Cody Ashley, middle school teacher

Middle school, high school and college students preparing for class exams and state assessments can build personalized study plans in seconds using Brainly's generative AI technology. Students no longer have to sift through pages and pages of notebooks, worksheets, and textbooks to prepare for upcoming tests. They simply upload notes, questions, textbooks, homework and study guides to receive the customized plan with AI-generated practice questions. One of the key features of Test Prep is the auto-generated questions, coupled with explanations to help students better understand the material.

“The most helpful part of Brainly Test Prep is that I can take questions that I used from worksheets and put it into the program and it would just have those exact questions on there.”

– Pennsylvania high school student

“Brainly helped me know where to start studying by making questions for me [...] This helped me prepare for anything that I was going to be asked.”

– Pennsylvania high school student

“In terms of building good habits, routine is key,” says Leticia Barr, Brainly's resident Parenting and Education Expert and the founder of TechSavvyMama. “What makes Test Prep unique is that it creates a study timeline personalized for each student – they no longer have to worry about how to study and can instead focus on the material they are being tested on.”

With Test Prep, [students] “have a much more positive attitude about doing the assignment and about taking the test,” commented Heather Haas, an Indiana high school biology teacher.

"Test Prep goes beyond traditional test preparation to create a personalized study experience for every Learner,” said Bill Salak, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Brainly. "It harnesses generative AI to help students become more efficient and organized in their study practice, so that they approach their exams with confidence and ease, reducing their anxiety when taking in-class tests and state assessments. By optimizing their study routines, Learners can also optimize their academic success.”

Test Prep expands Brainly's portfolio of AI features, supporting its vision of giving every student in the world access to personalized learning.

Students are already aligned with using AI tools for schoolwork, evidenced by Brainly’s recent survey of 15,000 high school students, which found that 76% believe AI has the potential to reduce stress over final exams, while 73% felt it could help build their confidence in the classroom. The survey also revealed that exams are the primary cause for anxiety about school for almost 28% of students.

About Brainly

Brainly is the #1 AI education tool in the world, with a vision to give every student in the world access to personalized learning, no matter their background or resources.

Brainly’s full-service AI Learning Companion™ is relied upon by more than 15 million daily users; students, parents and teachers for personalized, on-demand academic assistance. The platform provides world-class homework help, test prep and tutoring that is verified for accuracy and customized to each student based on their learning style.

Founded in 2009, Brainly operates in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America, and is backed by Prosus, Point Nine Capital, General Catalyst, Runa Capital, Learn Capital and Kulczyk Investments. Learn more at www.brainly.com.