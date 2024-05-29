Black Construction-Tutor Perini Joint Venture Awarded $74.4 Million Child Development Center at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation, in a joint venture with the Company, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $74.4 million by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific District for a Child Development Center at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The scope of work includes construction of a Child Development Center facility with privately owned vehicle parking. The facility will feature a single-story, reinforced concrete building consisting of child development spaces, core administration, staff support, facility support spaces, outdoor storage and activity spaces and incidental related work. Construction will also include shallow, reinforced concrete foundations, slabs, walls, floors and roof, fluid applied roofing, doors, windows, louvers, exterior and interior finishes, kitchen equipment, signage, plumbing, ventilation, electrical power, lighting and telecommunications. Sitework will include grading, landscaping, walkways, fencing, equipment and trash enclosures, sewer, water, electrical and telecommunication utilities and environmental mitigation consisting of cultural and natural resources, and munitions, explosives of concern and incidental related work.

Work is expected to begin this summer with substantial completion anticipated in the summer of 2026. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).