AroFlo and NECA Team Up to Simplify Safety Compliance for Electrical Contractors

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AroFlo, a leading provider of cloud-based job management software, and the National Electrical and Communications Association (NECA), Australia's leading organization representing the electrical and communications contracting industry, have partnered to modernize safety compliance procedures for NECA members.

Through this strategic partnership, NECA members in selected areas now have seamless access to 21 NECA Safety Compliance forms directly within the AroFlo platform. This integration aims to significantly enhance efficiency, streamline processes and elevate safety standards across the electrical contracting sector, and is available exclusively for NECA Members in NSW, QLD, ACT, TAS, and WA.

" We are thrilled to partner with NECA to provide our users with unparalleled access to essential safety compliance resources,” said Peter Darley, General Manager at AroFlo. “ By integrating NECA's expertise directly into our platform, we are equipping electrical contractors with the tools they need to prioritise safety, streamline operations and drive business growth."

" Improving onsite safety and compliance is essential for long-term success in electrical businesses," said Todd Shipp, NECA's Membership Manager. " Our partnership with AroFlo streamlines access to NECA resources like SWMS, saving contractors time and ensuring efficient file management."

This collaboration will save NECA members valuable time, as they will no longer need to build forms from zero within the AroFlo system. With direct access to pre-built NECA Safety forms, contractors can expedite their workflow, saving time and resources.

The integration will also empower field crews of AroFlo to complete compliance forms directly from their mobile devices while on job sites. This real-time capability ensures adherence to regulatory requirements and enhances safety measures on-site.

For further information on the benefits of this collaboration, please visit our website: https://aroflo.com/integrations/neca

About AroFlo:

AroFlo is a trade industry-focused software company based in Melbourne, Australia. Founded in 2001 by a former electrician, AroFlo seeks to continually develop and improve its job management software platform for tradespeople and trade business owners.