Helen of Troy names Razorfish as Creative Agency of Record to Support Across Brand Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced it has been named Creative Agency of Record (AOR) for Helen of Troy Limited’s (NASDAQ: HELE) brands. Helen of Troy designs, develops, and markets branded consumer home, outdoor, beauty and wellness products. The efforts will kick off with Razorfish redefining how certain Helen of Troy brands speak to and connect with U.S. consumers.

Helen of Troy hired R3 to facilitate the creative review process. With more than a dozen agencies involved, the process was meticulous, multi-faceted, and filled with strategic and creative challenges. Helen of Troy was seeking a partner who not only understood and could solve for their business challenges in innovative ways, but also a collaborative team that listened to and partnered with them to solve those challenges together. Throughout the process, Razorfish proved to be the ideal choice, aligning seamlessly with Helen of Troy to tackle these challenges together.

“ It was not just smart creative ideas, but also proposals backed by data, and a clear understanding of consumer journeys and brand performance that really made Razorfish stand out to us,” said Chris Osner-Hackett, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Helen of Troy. “ We are hyper-focused on ensuring that our work is able to break through the noise and perform at a high caliber across our entire family of brands, and we are confident in Razorfish’s ability to bring those goals to life.”

“ We are not only thrilled to work on such an exciting portfolio of brands, but equally as excited to work with the people behind those brands,” said Nic Chidiac, Chief Strategy Officer of Brand and Experience at Razorfish. “ From the get-go, they were smart, thoughtful, and collaborative. I would like to believe we were chosen because we demonstrated that breakthrough work can be delivered through insight and rigor, and not just asking a client to trust us and hoping they will.”

This announcement is another building block on Razorfish's impressive streak of creative and innovation accolades. In April, Razorfish received the distinction of 2024 Most Innovative Agency from Campaign US.

About Razorfish

Razorfish is a global leader in marketing transformation. We help brands and businesses grow by connecting brand purpose to business performance. A digital pioneer since the dawn of the internet, we’re writing a new chapter. Recognized with a 2024 Most Innovative Agency distinction from Campaign US, we turn ideas into experiences that make a difference for our clients, their customers, and the world we all live in. Our strategy, data, creative and technology experts combine digital innovation, data and cultural insights through capabilities in products & platforms; physical & digital; and campaigns & content to help us understand what people want at every part of the journey.

Learn more at razorfish.com. X: @wearerazorfish | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook Razorfish is part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], a global leader in communication.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.