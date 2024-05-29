BitPath and MBC to Provide a Unified Broadcast Precise Positioning Platform Across the United States and South Korea

WASHINGTON & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitPath, American’s largest broadcast data network, and MBC, South Korea's public broadcaster, have announced their agreement to provide harmonized precise positioning and navigation services in the United States and South Korea. This cooperation assures each company’s precision location customers of multinational compatibility and a consistent customer experience in both countries.

To achieve compatibility and speed rollout in the US, BitPath has selected MBC’s RTK GPS platform for its NavPath™ and BitPoint™ services. The platform, to be deployed across hundreds of US television stations is expected to set new standards in the U.S. high-precision location services market by combining the technical capabilities of both companies.

MBC, one of South Korea’s major broadcasters, has deployed the RTK platform across South Korea.

Through this agreement, MBC will supply RTK GPS solutions for BitPath's services based on ATSC 3.0, significantly enhancing the accuracy and reliability of location-based services. RTK GPS provides far greater precision than traditional GPS systems and is in widespread use in many industries, including autonomous vehicles, urban air mobility (UAM), smart agriculture, utility management, and others.

BitPath President John Hane stated, “OEMs increasingly demand better GPS performance as they roll out advanced autonomous products from automobiles to drones to ground robots. By offering a unified platform, MBC and BitPath can provide their respective clients with superior performance, lower costs, greater scale, and intercontinental compatibility.”

“In the vast U.S. territory, the network coverage of RTK services is crucial for the safe operation of autonomous vehicles, and MBC’s broadcast-communication convergence technology will secure the largest coverage in the U.S.,” said Victor Lee, MBC Official.

Hane added, “Never before has state-of-the-art RTK performance been available for simultaneous use by millions of devices in a single metro area. Broadcast RTK is a game changer in a world that increasingly demands precise location data everywhere, all the time, with fast acquisition times.”

The cross-Pacific partnership benefits both companies’ customers, contributing to the universal application and safety of high-precision positioning technology in the smart mobility sector.

About MBC

MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation) is one of South Korea's major broadcasting companies, established in 1961. It operates terrestrial television channels, radio stations, cable channels, and digital broadcasting services, offering a wide variety of programs. MBC developed and commercialized the world’s first precise positioning technology using data broadcasting.

For more information, visit https://with.mbc.co.kr/eng/.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities.

For more information, visit bitpath.com.