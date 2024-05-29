Fidelity Bank Selects Spiral to Empower Customers to Support Local Charities Through Everyday Banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Fidelity Bank, a leading Louisiana-based bank with a mission to transform the way nonprofits bank and give back to its community. Fidelity Bank's partnership with Spiral will redefine its digital banking experience by turning everyday purchases into local impact and introducing an innovative online Giving Center.

By integrating Spiral's Everyday Impact™, Fidelity Bank’s consumers and businesses will be empowered to round up their everyday purchases to support their favorite causes, directly benefiting their Community Partners. In addition, Fidelity Bank’s new Giving Center will enable customers to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their online bank accounts. Through this innovative Giving Center, customers will be able to create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We are excited to enrich our customers' digital experiences, offering fun and impactful ways for them to contribute to their local communities and make a big difference," stated Madison Burris, Director of Community Partners at Fidelity Bank. "With Spiral, we are not just assisting our customers in supporting causes they care about; we are also empowering our Community Partners to drive more digital donations and create awareness for their important missions."

By integrating with Spiral, Fidelity Bank will drive awareness and donations to local nonprofits directly from its customer base and create positive change in its local community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community events.

"Fidelity Bank has been supporting and providing banking services for hundreds of charitable organizations. By highlighting local nonprofits through everyday banking, they can elevate the efforts of their charitable missions, raise more contributions, and attract new donors," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We look forward to helping more financial institutions amplify their community impact, increase digital engagement, and grow deposits from socially conscious consumers and businesses."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please click here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform that enables banks and credit unions to grow deposits and attract new accounts through financial wellness and community impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can positively impact the lives of their account holders and their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of customers and businesses to contribute to a better world.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech serial entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Fidelity Bank

Established in 1908, Fidelity Bank is a client-focused and community-minded full-service financial institution serving Southeast Louisiana for over 110 years. A mutual institution chartered by the Office of Financial Institutions (OFI), Fidelity Bank’s mission is to remain the long-term institution of choice in the marketplace. They seek to continually improve and enhance their rich heritage of over 100 years. “Here for Good” means helping families and businesses thrive in the communities they serve.