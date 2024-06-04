CORRECTING and REPLACING PointClickCare and C3HIE Collaborate to Enable Smoother and Safer Care Transitions for Patients Across the State of Texas

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated May 29, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

POINTCLICKCARE AND C3HIE COLLABORATE TO ENABLE SMOOTHER AND SAFER CARE TRANSITIONS FOR PATIENTS ACROSS THE STATE OF TEXAS

Over 40 hospitals added to the PointClickCare platform, further enabling interoperability across care teams

PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights, and C3HIE, a community partner offering additional critical interoperability and care coordination services, announced today its first direct partnership. Together, the organizations are working towards a goal of improving health outcomes for patients across the state of Texas and ensuring a more connected care experience at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. This collaboration will further enable smoother and safer care transitions by bringing C3HIE’s admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data to PointClickCare’s comprehensive platform, while adding PointClickCare's expansive Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) data into the C3HIE network.

PointClickCare’s collaboration with C3HIE further bolsters the organizations’ mutual partnership with the Texas Health Services Authority’s (THSA’s) Emergency Department Encounter Notification (EDEN) network, which now includes over 800 Texas facilities directly contributing encounter notification data to improve care coordination for all Texans. The EDEN network, which is supported through a combination of state funds from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and federal funds from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is backed by PointClickCare’s Member Activity Visibility (MAV) tool.

“This collaboration is the latest example of PointClickCare’s efforts of improving care collaboration for individuals across the state of Texas, and we’re pleased to be working closer with C3HIE,” said Brian Drozdowicz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Acute and Payer Markets at PointClickCare. “We have a unique ability to provide this critical data directly, promptly, and reliably, something that is incredibly important when it comes to ensuring effective collaboration and enhanced care outcomes.”

Hospital data in Texas has more than tripled in recent months, which has only increased the need for real-time notifications to providers and care managers to enhance care coordination and delivery. As part of PointClickCare’s efforts to expand its robust Care Collaboration Network, C3HIE will be adding more than 40 hospitals to the PointClickCare platform, resulting in access to greater real-time data and care insights, further improving interoperability among care teams.

"We are thrilled to work with PointClickCare to further enhance interoperability throughout the state. This partnership aligns with C3HIE's mission of making the healthcare community more connected and collaborative," says Phil Beckett, CEO, C3HIE. "By providing care teams with access to the necessary data, we empower them to make well-informed decisions together, leading to better health outcomes for the patients they serve."

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real‐time patient insights. More than 27,000 long‐term and post‐acute care providers, 3,600 ambulatory clinics, 2,800 hospitals, 350 risk-bearing providers, 70 state and government agencies, and every major U.S. health plan use PointClickCare for care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions across North America.

About C3HIE

C3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region, nonprofit collaboration building the safe and secure infrastructure between healthcare providers’ electronic health records (EHRs) making it possible to exchange information across differing platforms. C3HIE offers customized health data sharing and analytics solutions aimed at hospitals, providers, health plans and patients that include real-time alerts, historical and predictive analytics, a longitudinal patient health record and community resource collaboration. www.C3HIE.org