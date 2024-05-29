PatientFi Expands Partnership with LaserAway, Powered by CredCompare Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, a payments platform that offers financing, memberships, and loyalty solutions for medical practices, has expanded their ongoing partnership with LaserAway, a leading aesthetic dermatology chain, to establish increased affordability for patients. This partnership is powered by the CredCompare platform, a multi-lender platform that enables providers to extend financing options across the credit spectrum. By simplifying the financing application process, helping eliminate credit application declines, and increasing case conversion rates, the streamlined integration with LaserAway provides an easily adoptable, all-in-one solution for both LaserAway staff and patients. Most importantly, with this partnership, LaserAway’s extensive patient network can access the treatments they need on an affordable monthly payment, empowering more consumers to reach their aesthetic goals.

The U.S. medical aesthetics sector, growing at a remarkable 10% annually since 2010, is projected to achieve $40 billion in sales while the market for laser hair removal, LaserAway’s most popular treatment, is expected to reach $455 million in the U.S. by 2033. Since its founding in 2017, PatientFi has steadily grown its national network of practices, becoming one of the leading patient financing companies in elective healthcare. This collaboration with LaserAway underscores PatientFi's long-term commitment to the medical aesthetics specialty.

As part of this continued partnership, PatientFi has expanded its services across all 143 LaserAway clinics in the United States. This expansion ensures an easy process and higher patient conversions for LaserAway locations, offering patients a more affordable way to pay using PatientFi’s flexible monthly payment plans and zero interest promotional financing options. LaserAway, having performed over three million treatments to date, reflects the growing demand for their services and the need for smart financing solutions to address affordability and increase access to treatment.

“As out-of-pocket aesthetic treatments continue to increase in demand, consumers will progressively need alternative payment options to maintain their aesthetic goals,” said Ray Bassi, Senior Vice President of Sales at PatientFi. “With this in mind, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with LaserAway via our CredCompare integration, as this will continue to focus on delivering an exceptional experience for LaserAway patients.”

"As consumer demand for financing continues to grow, the CredCompare platform provides our patients with multiple lending options through a frictionless user experience,” said Todd Heckmann, President of LaserAway. “PatientFi’s wallet-friendly monthly payment plans enable more patients to achieve their aesthetic goals. We are extremely pleased to partner with PatientFi and CredCompare to achieve a best-in-class consumer financing program for LaserAway.”

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a leading payments platform used by medical practices to seamlessly offer their patients more affordable alternatives for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Bringing flexible, monthly payment plans and subscription memberships to the forefront of healthcare practices, PatientFi makes life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible and attainable for patients. Today, PatientFi serves a national network of healthcare providers and their patients. PatientFi was recently ranked the 54th fastest-growing company in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list and was named to Inc. 5000’s annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About LaserAway

LaserAway is a leader in aesthetic dermatology, offering customized procedures tailored to a patient's individual needs. LaserAway has over 143 locations across the country and specializes in a full suite of aesthetic treatments including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skin care products. Find your nearest LaserAway at laseraway.com/contact, and learn more about their treatments at laseraway.com/services.

About CredCompare

CredCompare's multi-lender platform for elective healthcare boasts the most extensive network of Prime, Near Prime, and Sub Prime lenders.

The platform fosters a mutually beneficial environment for lenders, merchants, and applicants. Lenders benefit from a fair and efficient allocation of opportunities, streamlined user experience, and reduced costs through around-the-clock merchant support. Merchants experience higher approval and conversion rates at lower average costs, with the diversity of lenders safeguarding sales against economic fluctuations. Most importantly, applicants gain access to necessary care with more affordable rates. This collaborative approach drives financial success, empowers consumers, and promotes a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem.