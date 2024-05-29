CoreSite Strengthens Native Cloud Ecosystem at Chicago Data Center Campus with AWS Direct Connect

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced the company now offers native access to AWS Direct Connect, a networking service that provides an alternative to using the internet to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS), in its Chicago data center campus. This enables customers to establish private, low-latency connectivity between its infrastructure and AWS supporting Dedicated connections from 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps and Hosted connections from 50 Mbps to 25 Gbps. AWS Direct Connect is natively available in six CoreSite markets including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver, New York, Northern Virginia and now Chicago. This new AWS Direct Connect deployment enables CoreSite customers to more easily build secure, high-performing and resilient infrastructure aligned with the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

When customers within one of CoreSite’s colocation facilities directly connect to AWS and bypass the public internet, they benefit from reduced data transfer costs by up to 60% as well as enhanced performance, lower latency, increased resilience and improved security.1 AWS Direct Connect enables businesses to efficiently extend their on-premises infrastructure into the cloud – ranging from data-intense applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to data storage and running production workloads.

AWS Direct Connect offers higher network throughput, allowing customers to transfer data between their colocation environments and AWS with greater speed. In addition to reducing the distance and network hops between customers' data and AWS Regions, AWS Direct Connect provides private network connections and dedicated capacity for secure and compliant access to AWS resources. With AWS Direct Connect, customers also benefit from redundant connectivity options, ensuring high availability and maximum resiliency for mission-critical workloads.

“Providing a robust, secure and native cloud ecosystem is critical to our data center customers’ success and long-term mission-critical readiness,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower. “Working together with AWS, CoreSite is delivering market diverse access to AWS Direct Connect in our Chicago data center campus, resulting in substantial cost savings for our customers along with delivering the optimal performance and low latency needed for applications such as AI/ML.”

CoreSite, an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, also offers simplified management with AWS through the Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX), the software-defined network interconnection platform. The OCX integrates seamlessly with AWS, allowing customers to easily manage their network connections using the CoreSite Service Delivery Platform. Customers can connect to AWS Direct Connect via the OCX in all 10 CoreSite markets.

1Costs savings are based on CoreSite cost comparisons using publicly available and private information and/or CoreSite customer reported costs savings and may not be indicative of the costs savings that may be experienced by every customer that switches to the applicable CoreSite service.

