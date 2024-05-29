ABK Beer Announced as Official Beer & Official Sponsor of WorldSBK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldSBK is thrilled to announce a new multi-year partnership with ABK, a renowned and highly celebrated Bavarian brewery, as the Official Beer and Official Sponsor of the championship.

Nestled in the picturesque valley at the foot of the Alps in the ancient town of Kaufbeuren, ABK (Aktien Brewery Kaufbeuren) boasts over 700 years of brewing tradition and heritage. Established in 1308, ABK has been celebrated for its dedication to quality, using only the finest local ingredients, enhancing the brewery's reputation for producing superb beers, which has made it a beloved brand in Bavaria and is now enjoyed internationally as ABK – Since 1308.

As part of the partnership, ABK will receive prominent track signage at all WorldSBK rounds, ensuring maximum broadcast exposure, while fans attending races will have the unique opportunity to enjoy ABK hospitality in the Fan Area where they can indulge in beer tastings, experiencing first hand the tradition and craftsmanship that define ABK beers.

Additionally, ABK will host a dedicated experience program for guests, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the championship and an opportunity to savour ABK's finest brews in a unique and engaging setting.

Both WorldSBK and ABK are dedicated to creating memorable experiences that bring people together, making this partnership a natural fit. Their shared focus on community and enjoyment ensures that fans will have even more reasons to celebrate at WorldSBK events.

"We are delighted to welcome ABK as the Official Beer and Official Sponsor of WorldSBK," said Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department. "This new brand partner represents a product, the beer, which is a synonym of gathering, socializing, and friendliness, all attributes which fit perfectly with WorldSBK's spirit. This partnership not only enhances our event experience but also brings our community closer together.”

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said, "Partnering ABK Beer with WorldSBK is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our exceptional beers with a global audience. We are hugely excited to extend and expand our involvement with the WorldSBK family and to engage with fans internationally."

ABK and WorldSBK are committed to promoting responsible drinking. ABK's range of beers include a variety of low alcohol and alcohol-free options all with the authentic taste of ABK beers. All WorldSBK attendees are encouraged to drink responsibly, prioritize safety and make informed choices about alcohol consumption.

For more information, please visit www.rokit.com