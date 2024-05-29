Greenwin Partners with Zenbase to Empower Residents with Financial Tools

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenwin Corp. ("Greenwin"), a leading Canadian multi-residential property management and development firm, today announced a partnership with Zenbase Inc. ("Zenbase"), a financial technology company offering rent payment solutions designed for financial health. Through this collaboration, Greenwin will provide Zenbase's suite of products, CustomRent and CreditBuilder, to its residents in buildings across Ontario.

This partnership empowers Greenwin residents with greater financial flexibility and control. Zenbase's signature products address key challenges faced by residents:

CustomRent: Allows residents to align their rent payments with their income, ensuring on-time payments and increased budgeting flexibility.

CreditBuilder: Enables residents to automatically build credit history simply by paying rent on time.

These features are particularly valuable in today's economic climate, where Canadians grapple with inflation and household expenses that strain their budgets. Greenwin, committed to resident well-being, sees Zenbase as a key component of their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Greenwin's residents can seamlessly sign up for Zenbase thanks to its deep integration with their property management systems. This eliminates administrative burdens for both residents and property managers.

The Greenwin-Zenbase partnership aligns with a crucial trend in the rental market: a growing emphasis on financial empowerment for renters. As highlighted by the Canadian federal government, rent reporting can significantly improve credit scores and unlock access to better financial products, particularly for newcomers and young professionals.

“Greenwin and Zenbase are leveling the playing field for a number of residents across their communities to improve their cashflow and build credit,” said Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase. “This partnership sets the standard for managing the household budget and rental reporting, allowing us to propel our vision of financial inclusion for over 10 million credit invisible or thin-file Canadians."

“We are very excited to offer Zenbase to our residents,” said Jessica Green, Director, Communications, Greenwin. “Rent is typically a person’s single largest monthly expense. It’s also due on the first of the month, which often doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Through CustomRent and CreditBuilder, this collaboration eases some of that financial burden, ultimately benefiting the financial health and future of those who come home to a Greenwin property."

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in smart rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions aid the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the first of the month, but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Zenbase fixed that misalignment by offering residents the option to split their rent into two monthly payments and provides other financial health tools including Canada’s only automated rent reporting to support building resident’s credit. For more information about Zenbase’s ESG inspired solutions visit myzenbase.com.

About Greenwin

Greenwin is one of Ontario’s largest privately-owned, full-service property management and development firms. Founded in 1948, Greenwin manages more than $3.3 billion in real estate assets spanning across major urban centres in Central Canada. This portfolio includes more than 1 million square feet of commercial space and nearly 22,000 residential units. Greenwin is committed to investing in people and places to create exceptional, inclusive rental communities - one building at a time. For more information, visit greenwin.ca.