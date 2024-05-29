Rancher Government Joins the Secure by Design Pledge at CISA

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government, the leader in secure Kubernetes and container management software, today announced its commitment to enhancing national cybersecurity by joining the Secure by Design pledge administered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This pledge underscores Rancher Government’s dedication to integrating robust security features directly into their software development and deployment processes.

The Secure by Design initiative, launched by CISA, aims to encourage software companies to prioritize cybersecurity from the earliest stages of design and development. By signing this pledge, Rancher Government affirms its commitment to these principles, ensuring that its products are built to the highest standards of security to serve government clients effectively.

"Security is not just a feature but a fundamental aspect of all our products," said Brandon Gulla, Chief Technology Officer of Rancher Government. "Our commitment to the Secure by Design pledge with CISA is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to ensure that every product we develop not only meets but exceeds the stringent security requirements of the government agencies we serve."

Rancher Government’s participation in this initiative is part of a broader strategy to engage with federal agencies, providing them with secure, scalable, and efficient open source technology solutions. The company's full stack solutions facilitate the management of Kubernetes at scale, offering features that support compliance and security protocols required by federal customers.

“From our supply chain security service Rancher Government Carbide to NeuVector our container security solution, our commitment to security is at the core of everything we do here at Rancher,” said Gulla. “To meet tomorrow’s security challenges today requires an unwavering commitment to being secure by design and secure by default.”

This announcement comes at a crucial time as digital transformation and security are top priorities for government sectors facing increasing cyber threats. By adopting CISA’s Secure by Design principles, Rancher Government ensures that security is integrated at every level of the product development lifecycle, making their solutions resilient against ever evolving threats.

About Rancher Government

Rancher Government is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

Rancher Government supports all of our full stack solutions with U.S. based American citizens who are currently working on programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and civilian agencies.