Exchange Income Corporation Congratulates SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership on Award of the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or the “Corporation”) a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing segments, is pleased to congratulate SkyAlyne Canada Limited Partnership (SkyAlyne) on the award of the Government of Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program.

The FAcT contract, valued at $11.2 billion over 25 years, will provide the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with modern, state-of-the-art aircrew training including classroom instruction, simulator and flight training, and on-site support activities for future RCAF Pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers, and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators.

SkyAlyne, a partnership formed to provide a comprehensive made-in-Canada solution for the FAcT Program, was selected as the chosen FAcT contractor through a rigorous procurement process. EIC subsidiary, PAL Aerospace, is a proud member of the broader SkyAlyne team, which collectively employs more than 19,000 Canadians and operates in every region of the country.

“EIC extends our sincere congratulations to SkyAlyne and its leadership on today’s announcement,” said Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer of EIC. “PAL Aerospace, with EIC’s full support, will work closely with SkyAlyne in the coming weeks to finalize all outstanding contractual terms and move forward in the important task of developing and delivering world-class training for the next generation of Canadian aviators.”

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

