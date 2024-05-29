VIZIO and Dolby Usher in Premium Sound Era For All

IRVINE, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) are teaming up to make Dolby Atmos® available to even more consumers, integrating best-in-class immersive sound across VIZIO’s entire 2024 soundbar lineup – available now at Best Buy as well as Amazon, Walmart and Sam's Club. As one of the world’s first manufacturers to support Dolby Atmos across its full soundbar lineup, VIZIO and Dolby are pioneering multi-dimensional sound experiences to consumers for as low as $99, making it more accessible no matter where they are in their soundbar journey.

Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio experience that enables consumers to feel sound all around them, revealing more depth, clarity, and details than ever before. With more layers and sharper details, Dolby Atmos invites users into a richer audio experience that connects them more deeply with their favorite movies, music, games, sports, and more. 2024 VIZIO Soundbar users, as a result, can feel a part of the action from the moment they power on the soundbar, with Dolby Atmos content placing them at the center of their favorite entertainment.

“VIZIO and Dolby share a longstanding partnership that has brought extraordinary sound and visual experiences into millions of homes across North America. This includes the launch of the world’s first TVs with Dolby Vision, introducing Dolby Vision to VIZIO’s entire 4K TV lineup, and most recently, the launch of Dolby Atmos across all of VIZIO’s new soundbars,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby. “With its latest lineup of products powered by Dolby, VIZIO is leading the industry by making transformative immersive entertainment more accessible to all consumers.”

The introduction of Dolby Atmos across VIZIO’s full 2024 soundbar lineup couldn’t come at a better time, with more content than ever in Dolby Atmos available for consumers to enjoy. From the biggest Hollywood blockbusters to the most binge-worthy shows, live sports and music, games, and beyond, Dolby Atmos is powering the audio behind today’s most enjoyed entertainment. When playing content through a 2024 VIZIO Soundbar, users not only unlock Dolby Atmos sound, but they can also tailor the sound to their preferences for a fully customizable setup in the VIZIO Mobile App.

“From the sleek and sophisticated design down to the customizable sound functions, we’ve never been more excited for customers to experience a VIZIO soundbar lineup quite like this one,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer at VIZIO. “Through our collaboration with Dolby, our customers can now experience next-level sound with Dolby Atmos available on our entire lineup, beginning as low as $99. There’s has never been a better time to consider upgrading your home entertainment setup with a soundbar than now.”

Joining Dolby Atmos, VIZIO’s full lineup of 4K TVs are packed with incredible visuals with Dolby Vision®. Dolby Vision allows consumers to enjoy their favorite entertainment with richer colors, incredible detail, and brighter contrasts. With VIZIO 4K, Quantum and Quantum Pro Smart TV models with Dolby Vision, consumers can unlock the ultimate Dolby experience when combining the latest VIZIO TVs and Soundbars.

For more information about Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, please visit dolby.com. For more on VIZIO Soundbars and Televisions, please visit vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.