Clear Skye Customer Wärtsilä to Present at KuppingerCole’s 2024 Enterprise Identity Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Skye® Inc. today announced the details of its participation at the 2024 Enterprise Identity Conference (EIC), taking place from June 4-7 in Berlin. In addition to a customer keynote session presented by Wärtsilä, Clear Skye will be exhibiting at booth #9. Hosted by analyst firm KuppingerCole, EIC is Europe’s leading identity and cloud conference. The hybrid event covers top industry trends, challenges, and use cases in enterprise identity.

With its rich, 190-year-old history, innovation and change have been in Wärtsilä’s DNA since inception. The company’s adaptive approach to identity and access management (IAM) is no different. In a session titled “What Do Movie Production and a Good IAM Project Have in Common?,” Wärtsilä Identity and Access Management Architect Tuukka Kekarainen will discuss the feature film-like twists and turns of the company’s identity journey.

Specifically, Tuukka will discuss how Wärtsilä took a stance of least privilege for hardening and attack surface minimization, their development and integration approach, and decision to implement a platform solution. Working with Clear Skye, an identity governance solution built natively on ServiceNow, Tuukka will cover the features Wärtsilä has implemented to optimize its IAM program and plans for the future.

Who: Tuukka Kekarainen, Identity and Access Management Architect, CISSP, Wärtsilä

What: Keynote: What Do Movie Production and a Good IAM Project Have in Common?

When: 8:50-9:10 GMT, Wednesday, June 5

Where: Location: C 01, bcc Berlin Congress Center, Alexanderstr. 11, 10178 Berlin or virtually

In addition to EIC, Clear Skye Partner Nixu will host a webinar taking place at 8:45 am CET on Tuesday, June 11 with speakers from Clear Skye and Wärtsilä, delving deeper into the identity challenges, strategies, and solutions the company is using to manage its global workforce. To register for the webinar, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4198453704036549717

