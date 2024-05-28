Value-Add Procurement Takes Flight at London Luton Airport with JAGGAER

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--London Luton Airport (LLA), one of the UK’s busiest airports, carrying over 16.2 million passengers in 2023, has selected JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, to launch its ambitious procurement strategies.

The airport, operated by a consortium, of which the majority shareholder is AENA, the world’s largest airport operator, and InfraBridge, a leading infrastructure investment manager, awarded JAGGAER its tender for a new procurement platform in 2024.

With the JAGGAER platform, the LLA procurement team can now focus on value-added activities, moving away from a disconnected technology stack and manual, time consuming processes - from loading RFTs to checking the accuracy of supplier insurance documents or certifications - to a tool that frees up resource thanks to intelligent automation and a seamlessly connected platform of capabilities.

“Although London Luton Airport embraced the changing role of procurement to drive value and efficiencies while supporting suppliers, many of them local, we were lacking the tools to maximise the strategic impact that procurement can bring to our business. This new platform enables us to build a tailored solution that truly fits our needs, while continuing to trace a flight path for responsible procurement over the coming years,” declares Richard McCord, CFO at London Luton Airport

With the airport’s focus on compliance, the new automated platform will allow the LLA’s procurement team to progress from manually managing processes to a platform that will only require human intervention in case of exceptions. For example, when a supplier’s insurance runs out the team will no longer have to call and request the updated document, as the JAGGAER platform will manage this automatically.

In addition to being fully compliant with the new UK Procurement Bill coming into effect in October 2024, the new solution enables the introduction of digital category strategy, connecting data across the procurement lifecycle which will help LLA move away from a more transactional and admin-focused model of managing procurement to strategic management of spend and suppliers.

Terry Gittins, Head of Procurement at London Luton Airport, comments: “The limitations of our previous system meant that time and resource was all too often occupied with manual processes, but this investment will ensure we are well positioned to really drive transformation. We will now be able to assess spend more effectively, as well as improve supplier relationships, standardize processes, and keep a closer handle on cost control, while freeing the team for higher value activities.

“The LLA procurement team has already been recognised for its approach to sustainable procurement, scooping four awards at the 2023 UK National GO Awards, and our belief now is that this investment will see our wider vision for procurement-led value creation take flight.”

“We’re delighted to support London Luton Airport with our platform, giving them all the tools they need to realise their objectives both now and in the future. We understand the sensitivities and pressure points publicly owned organizations face and are fully equipped to accompany them on their path of digital transformation as they overhaul their procurement strategy to embrace more strategic thinking and value-generation through optimised management of the supply chain,” Simon Thompson, Vice President of Sales UKI and Nordics at JAGGAER concludes.

