DNA Payments Launches POS Alipay+ Acceptance for over 50,000 UK Merchants

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK-based fintech DNA Payments has grown its portfolio of POS alternative payment methods by launching Alipay+, a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalisation technology solutions operated by Ant International.

Alipay+ will allow over 50,000 UK merchants using DNA Payments’ POS terminals to accept direct payments from global tourists, mostly from Asia, quickly and conveniently, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, tourism, travel and more. At launch, users of 14 Alipay+ partner e-wallets will be able to make mobile payments with their enabled home e-wallets at hospitality merchants including Boisdale restaurant group, Lochside House Hotel Spa & Lodges, and Durrants Hotel during the initial pilot scheme, ahead of completion in June.

Consumers can make payments by simply scanning a QR code displayed on a DNA Payments’ POS terminal to complete their transaction using their mobile payment apps. This supports a seamless buying experience for international visitors to the UK and enables merchants to better engage with their customers using DNA Payments’ POS solutions.

Among the 14 e-wallets and banking apps partnering with Alipay+ at launch are Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), MPay (Macao SAR, China), Touch ’n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad (Malaysia), Hipay (Mongolia), GCash (The Philippines), OCBC Digital and Changi Pay (Singapore), TrueMoney (Thailand), Tinaba (Italy) and Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay (South Korea).

Introduced by Ant International, Alipay+ provides worldwide coverage, enabling 88 million merchants to connect with over 25 e-wallets and banking apps globally, offering a smooth and secure payment experience with access to promotions, benefits and services from merchants around the world.

JP Lips, CEO at DNA Payments, said: “The UK is a popular destination with Asian visitors for leisure, study, or work, who prefer to pay in ways they are familiar with. Retailers, F&B companies, and hospitality businesses can materially increase their sales by accepting international e-wallets like Alipay, MPay and TrueMoney. Our role as DNA Payments is to make this as easy as possible for businesses of all sizes - with no extra terminal, tracking all payment methods through one portal, seamless funding, and settlement. And we facilitate the registration of Alipay+ automatically for our clients, enabling simple unified payments.”

Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founders of DNA Payments, added: "Being an innovator in the UK's digital economy for secure mobile payments is a key driver to our success in the payments space. Working with partners like Alipay+ moves us forward as leaders by example to serve our merchants, partners and their consumers within sectors such as tourism, F&B, hotels & hospitality and retail for non-cash, quick, simple and unified payments."

Pietro Candela, General Manager of Europe at Alipay+, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with DNA Payments to enable businesses of all sizes to access the Alipay+ suite of cross-border payment and tech solutions, enabling them to easily receive direct payments from international visitors to the UK, particularly in sectors including hospitality, travel and tourism.”

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers' experience.

Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the UK, DNA Payments is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. dnapayments.com

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.