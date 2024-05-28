The F Suite and Seattle Tech CFO Group Unite, Creating the Largest Community of Senior Tech CFOs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The F Suite, the premier community for CFOs at high-growth tech companies and venture capital funds, today announced its merger with the Seattle Tech CFO Group, the leading community for CFOs in the Seattle area.

This strategic union brings together the collective wisdom and experience of both communities with 170+ senior CFOs from the Seattle tech industry joining the 750+ CFOs in The F Suite to form the largest concentration of senior tech CFOs in the United States.

As part of the merger, Seattle Tech CFO Group’s founder Evan Fein will assume the role of Chairman of the combined F Suite community. Fein will continue to serve as CFO of TextNow. Previously, Fein was CFO at Chef Software, which he led through its successful acquisition by Progress Software in 2020, and CFO at Impinj, which he led to a successful IPO in 2016. Fein’s expert perspective will be an integral part of growing The F Suite through its next exciting chapter.

“I am so pleased to merge the Seattle Tech CFO Group with The F Suite and contribute to the growth of the national community,” said Fein. “The F Suite’s event capabilities, existing network, and vision for growth will provide even more benefits to the Seattle community, and enable us to keep building on what made the Seattle group great. I can’t wait to contribute my learnings to the outstanding team at The F Suite.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Evan and the Seattle group to The F Suite,” said Kiran Lingam, Co-founder of The F Suite. “Evan is a strong leader and natural community builder and has created an extremely high-quality and curated experience for his members over an impressive 14-year run. We are excited to combine the experience and learnings from these two communities to create unique, novel, and impactful experiences and programs for our members.”

The Seattle Tech CFO Group was founded in 2011 by Fein. The Seattle Tech CFO Group was founded on creating a peer network of CFOs who can learn, grow, help colleagues, and create a strong social network. It has been supported by over 25 sponsoring companies, mostly service providers to CFOs. Members come mostly from late-stage private companies but also include public companies and early-stage private companies.

By joining forces with The F Suite, former Seattle Tech CFO Group members will gain access to a national network of tech CFOs through the Braintrust, a proprietary online platform where F Suite members collaborate and seek advice in real-time on their most pressing challenges of the day. Members also receive exclusive access to national conferences, invite-only off-sites and virtual events, providing unparalleled opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking. Plus, benchmarking reports, CFO compensation data, resource library and more.

“I am excited to see The F Suite join with the Seattle Tech CFO Group,” said Palvi Mehta, CFO and Operating Partner of Pioneer Square Labs. “As a CFO, I’ve found great connections and growth opportunities through the Seattle Tech CFO Group, and the addition of The F Suite further enriches the experience and the expertise we can gain from our peers. The F Suite provides an incredible platform nationally that I have already leveraged.”

The merger announcement comes during a particularly challenging era for tech, when CFOs are navigating a turbulent market and difficult funding environment — challenges highlighting the need for community more than ever. With the addition of the Seattle Tech CFO Group, The F Suite is now home to the largest network of senior CFOs in tech, making membership more rewarding than ever.

About The F Suite

The F Suite is an independent, invitation-only executive peer community where leading CFOs turn to make better, faster decisions that propel their companies forward. Member CFOs build their Braintrust with peers from high-growth companies and investment funds including Lyft, Bumble, Circle, Nextdoor, Via, Riskified, Fireblocks, Anthropic, Midjourney, Contenful, OnlyFans, Vista Equity Partners, Polaris Partners, Upfront Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and First Round Capital. F Suite members benefit from access to a custom-built, proprietary platform for curated connections and conversations with hundreds of CFOs on trending topics; an extensive library of hyper-relevant data and timely insights from CFO peers; a members-only vendor database to find the right solution the first time; and exclusive local, national, and virtual events that bring member CFOs together with their trusted inner circle. For more information, visit www.fsuite.co.

About The Seattle Tech CFO Group

The Seattle Tech CFO Group was founded in 2011 by Evan Fein, then CFO of Impinj, and Tom Walker, then CFO of Tableau. Bringing together CFOs from early-stage private, late-stage private and public tech companies in Seattle, the Seattle Tech CFO Group enables members to network with peers, exchange knowledge, learn from experts, and engage with current trends impacting their roles. Supported by more than two dozen sponsors, the group also hosts CFO-only dinners and events that give members additional opportunities for networking and collaboration.