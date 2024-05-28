Tastemade Unlocks Shoppable TV Experiences With Shopsense AI Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Tastemade launched a partnership with Shopsense AI to unlock shoppable streaming for its US audience. Tastemade is creating premium lifestyle content that inspires great taste, and Shopsense AI provides viewers the opportunity to take action and purchase products featured on their shows.

The Shopsense AI partnership debuts with Tastemade’s new Kitchen Glow Up series, where every episode will be shoppable with new items added each week. Viewers can shop in Tastemade’s Kitchen Glow Up store for their kitchens, pantries, and cooking spaces, while being inspired by professional cook, designer, and show host, Ellen Marie Bennett (founder & chief brand officer of Hedley & Bennett). The first two episodes of Kitchen Glow Up premiere on Tuesday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m. on the Tastemade streaming channel.

“As innovators in shoppable streaming, Shopsense AI provides Tastemade the opportunity to create interactive experiences that redefine the way our audience engages with our programming,” said Evan Bregman, General Manager, Streaming at Tastemade. “Shopping plays a vital role in transforming our viewers into doers, and brings us closer to our audience in ways that fill their lives with great taste. We’re looking forward to seeing how audiences and brands can interact on this unique platform.”

The Tastemade partnership launches Shopsense into the massive lifestyle category, building on Shopsense’s growing momentum and successful track record of powering shoppable TV experiences across a variety of content and programming formats, including live sports, awards shows, and daytime talk shows. Shopsense launched its retail media platform just last month with Paramount Global as its first partner, activating a “shop the screen” experience for the CMT Music Awards. It has subsequently made select CBS Sports Golazo Network games shoppable along with the popular, The Talk, daytime show, allowing viewers to shop the outfits worn by program hosts. It also launched a shoppable platform with Univision tied to its coverage of the Latin American Music Awards, followed by a partnership with retail advertising powerhouse, Magnite.

"Tastemade understands that younger audiences are looking for a more engaging television experience,” said Marissa Ramirez, SVP, Business Development, Shopsense AI. “We’re excited to work with Tastemade as they blaze a new trail in modern media and move shoppable content forward in a way that closes the gap between the point of inspiration and the moment of transaction.”

Shopsense’s patent-pending technology platform seamlessly brings content to the intersection of commerce inside Tastemade’s own website, shop.tastemade.com. According to Shopsense data, nearly 9 out of 10 US consumers use mobile devices like smartphones and tablets to browse shoppable TV content while watching their favorite shows and programs.

About Tastemade

Tastemade is an independent media company that engages a global audience of hundreds of millions of monthly viewers on all major streaming television and mobile platforms. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has been recognized with more than 65 awards including three Emmy Awards, three James Beard Awards, and numerous Webby Awards, and has been twice recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies.” For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

About Shopsense AI

Shopsense AI unlocks new revenues for media companies, like linear and streaming TV platforms, by making their original content instantly shoppable within their own e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The patent-pending, enterprise SaaS solution allows consumers to easily find and buy AI-curated collections of clothing, home goods, sports gear and other products inspired by what they see on their favorite shows, movies, sports events, and livestream broadcasts. Offering a low-lift, no-SDK integration, the Shopsense platform allows publishers to quickly activate second-screen shopping experiences that keep viewers inside their content and commerce ecosystem, driving revenue, engagement, and loyalty.

