LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Stratton Mortgage Funding 2024-3 PLC (SMF243), a static RMBS securitisation collateralised by seasoned non-conforming mortgage loans. The portfolio, aggregating £357.3 million in current balance, consists of loans secured by owner occupied (OO, 79.0%), buy-to-let (BTL, 18.5%) and mixed use (Mixed, 2.5%) properties located in the United Kingdom.

The portfolio includes loans originated by six different originators, which have either closed for business or have stopped lending operations in the UK. The top three originators are GMAC-RFC Ltd. (GMAC, 49.5%), Mortgages PLC (18.9%) and Edeus Mortgage Creators Ltd. (18.5%). The portfolio is currently serviced by three servicers BCMGlobal Mortgage Services Ltd. (previously Link Mortgage Services Ltd., BCMGlobal, 48.4%), Pepper (UK) Limited (PepperUK, 45.6%) and Arrow Global Massey Limited (Bergen, 6.0%).

The portfolio was previously securitised under Stratton Mortgage Funding 2020-1 plc (SMF201, 45.6%) and Stratton Mortgage Funding 2021-3 Plc (SMF213, 48.4%). Loans under SMF201 were previously securitised under Alba 2015-1 PLC and Alba 2006-1 PLC. Loans under SMF213 were previously securitised under Oncilla Mortgage Funding 2016- PLC and other Stratton Mortgage Funding transactions.

To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

