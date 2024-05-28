Lightbeam Health Announces Partnership with AHIP to Further Enhance Payer-Provider Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and services, today announces its partnership with AHIP to strategically position payers and health plans with Lightbeam’s practical technology and solutions that generate valuable provider insights and performance metrics, identify member risk, and reach the most vulnerable populations.

As an AHIP Affiliate Organization Member, Lightbeam sets out to connect payers and health plans with the tools they need to foster true payer-provider alignment and transparency while achieving reduced cost-of-care, improved quality outcomes, and member satisfaction. Lightbeam will be an exhibiting sponsor of AHIP 2024 in Las Vegas, NV from June 11-13, 2024, a prominent platform for health insurance providers, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry professionals to learn about the latest trends, challenges, and breakthrough innovations within the payer space.

“We’re eager to attend AHIP and share how Lightbeam’s solutions are transforming member insights into positive outcomes, all while aiding in continued expansion to value-based care,” said Erin Page, President of Government & Value-Based programs at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “One of the greatest challenges health plans often face in this market is the disconnect between payer and provider organizations. By providing payers with the insights they need, Lightbeam successfully aligns the goals of providers and payers to enable the right members to get the right care, at the right time.”

Lightbeam’s solutions for health plans facilitate the information exchange between payers and healthcare providers while enabling alignment in key areas, such as HEDIS and STAR quality measures, risk adjustment coding, member retention, and cost and utilization patterns. These solutions include:

ADT Insights: Spotlights high utilizers and initiates transitional care management (TCM) workflows so care managers know which members need care, the moment they need it

Spotlights high utilizers and initiates transitional care management (TCM) workflows so care managers know which members need care, the moment they need it Provider Insights: Allows payers and health plans to segment down to provider performance, as well as generates comprehensive patient profiles (Face Sheets) accessible at the point of care

Allows payers and health plans to segment down to provider performance, as well as generates comprehensive patient profiles (Face Sheets) accessible at the point of care Prescriptive AI: Identifies dual-enrolled members to ensure accurate HCC coding and provides targeted intervention strategies based on clinical and nonclinical risk factors

Conference attendees are invited to visit booth #1308 or schedule a meeting ahead of time during AHIP 2024 to discover how Lightbeam's integrative care orchestration workflows foster alignment between payers and providers and improve health outcomes for members.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam brings health data into the light using analytics and provides the insights and capabilities healthcare clients need to serve their patients and staff while succeeding clinically and financially. Lightbeam powers population health management for ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.