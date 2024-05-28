BICMD launches value based Surgical Bundle Program in collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best In Class MD (BICMD), a provider of expert medical opinions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with the renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), consistently ranked the world’s number one in orthopedics. The collaboration introduces a Bundled Surgery Program for Orthopedics where BICMD will act as intermediary to worker’s compensation carriers nationally. In what can otherwise be a challenging landscape, especially in relation to workers compensation, the program is designed to streamline the orthopedic surgery experience for patients, providers, and payers. This strategic alliance brings together the expertise and commitment to excellence of both organizations, combining BICMD's industry-leading expert medical opinion and care coordination services with HSS's world-class orthopedic surgical capabilities.

Through its expert medical opinion service, a highly credentialed BICMD physician confirms for the payer that the recommended surgery is appropriate, and communicates to beneficiaries that care will be available at HSS, an academic medical center which has specialized in orthopedics since 1863.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Catherine MacLean, HSS’ Chief Value Medical Officer, said, “ This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing patient-centered solutions. We understand the value of a transparent and predictable episode-based payment system. Because HSS performs a high volume of musculoskeletal surgery while maintaining among the lowest infection, readmission and complication rates in the country, we are able to deliver greater value.”

“ We are excited to formally partner with HSS and expand access to this level of quality,” added BICMD’s CEO Dr. Nwachukwu. “ We are particularly excited to offer this solution to geographically diverse injured workers who may not typically access HSS. Since founding BICMD, my aim has been to facilitate access to the highest standard of care and break down the traditional silos of the healthcare system. With this surgical bundle we have taken a great leap towards this effort.”

For more information or to inquire about the program, please visit bicmd.com or contact support@bicmd.com.

About BICMD:

BICMD is an expert medical opinion company that aims to improve the quality and appropriateness of care by ensuring that expert medical advice is at the center of care delivery. BICMD’s innovative platform creates a digital front door providing direct access to a network of the nation’s elite medical minds.

Dr. Benedict Nwachukwu is on the medical staff of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). The statements, views and opinions that Dr. Benedict Nwachukwu expresses are his own and not necessarily those of HSS.