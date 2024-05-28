Integrated DNA Technologies Invests in New U.S. Synthetic Biology Manufacturing Facility

IDT is expanding its synthetic biology operations with the opening of a new 25,000 square-foot-site in Coralville, IA. The two-story building will be dedicated to the manufacturing of IDT synthetic biology products, doubles IDT’s synthetic biology footprint, and enables IDT to further enhance its gene synthesis portfolio with differentiated offerings.

IDT is expanding its synthetic biology operations with the opening of a new 25,000 square-foot-site in Coralville, IA. The two-story building will be dedicated to the manufacturing of IDT synthetic biology products, doubles IDT’s synthetic biology footprint, and enables IDT to further enhance its gene synthesis portfolio with differentiated offerings.

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) today announced the expansion of its synthetic biology operations with the opening of a new 25,000 square-foot-site in Coralville, IA. The two-story building will be dedicated to the manufacturing of IDT synthetic biology products, doubles IDT’s synthetic biology footprint, and enables IDT to further enhance its gene synthesis portfolio with differentiated offerings.

“The expansion of our synthetic biology manufacturing operations adds significant capacity for IDT and lays the foundation for the future growth of our synthetic biology product portfolio,” says Demaris Mills, President, IDT. “With this increased footprint, we will be introducing new product enhancements, which will include the launch of a rapid gene synthesis offering expected in late Q2. This investment provides IDT with a growth runway for its synthetic biology product portfolio and manufacturing arm to support the rapidly expanding global DNA synthesis market and related drug development activity.”

Proximate to IDT’s flagship U.S. headquarters, more than half of the 25,000 square-foot facility has been dedicated to synthetic biology lab spaces. Other areas include office and conference rooms, amenities, onsite dedicated support resources, and additional space for future expansion. Notable lab features include enhanced cold storage, facility and flow designed for lean manufacturing, and LED lighting and building automation systems to enable energy efficient building performance. The facility will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The investment comes after IDT’s recent launch of the new custom vector onboarding tool to equip researchers with an easy-to-use solution that enables them to skip in-house cloning steps and move quickly into functional studies with 100% sequence-verified clonal DNA. The launch was the latest addition to IDT’s broad synthetic biology portfolio comprised of gene and gene fragment offerings. As a large-scale provider of synthetic DNA, IDT can make gene fragments between 125 bp to 3 kb, and custom genes from 25 bp to over 5 kb.

The expansion of IDT’s synthetic biology manufacturing facility marks the second facility completion for IDT within the last 12 months. In late 2023, IDT announced the completion of its new Therapeutic Oligonucleotide Manufacturing facility in Iowa, which commemorated its entrance into the therapeutics space.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has empowered genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, featuring the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer™ NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT’s infrastructure supports customers around the globe with its manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts IDT’s solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher’s other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.