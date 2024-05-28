CDK Extends Relationship With Group 1 Automotive

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the extension of its agreement with Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI), a Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 203 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., to provide its U.S. franchise locations with the CDK Dealership Xperience, an open and integrated cloud-native platform that modernizes how dealers sell and service cars and operate their businesses in a digital world.

As a close partner and early adopter of CDK, the extension allows Group 1 to further leverage the capabilities of the CDK Modern Retail Suite, which includes Digital Retailing, CRM, and F&I. Group 1 can also build, innovate and integrate apps and real-time workflows with APIs delivered through Fortellis—the automotive industry’s leading developer platform.

“In a rapidly changing retail environment, we regularly look for ways to leverage technology in our dealerships to make the vehicle-buying process fast, easy and customer-friendly,” said James Druzbik, chief information officer of Group 1. “Extending our relationship with CDK brings us what we believe are the best scalable solutions available.”

As of 2024, CDK software is relied upon to power the operations of the majority of franchise dealerships in North America, including five of the six publicly held dealership groups in the U.S.

“We are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with Group 1 as we continue to drive digital transformation across the automotive industry with the depth and breadth of CDK software,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK. “CDK is uniquely positioned at the center of the automotive ecosystem, and this relationship is a testament to the hard work our team has done for decades to help better connect dealers, OEMs and consumers together.”

About CDK Global, Inc.

