Phreesia Joins the MEDITECH Alliance Program as an Innovator Partner

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach, and activation, has joined the MEDITECH Alliance Program, an ecosystem of partner organizations with proven, successful and interoperable solutions. Through the partnership, MEDITECH customers can leverage Phreesia to deliver a patient-driven registration experience, whether in a hospital-based or ambulatory care setting.

Phreesia is joining the Alliance as an Innovator Partner, providing embedded solutions that can be included in MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS), and offering integrated solutions for all Expanse customers. MEDITECH’s partnership with Phreesia began through the support of their Access eForms solution. Phreesia acquired Access eForms in 2023.

“ We are excited to expand our collaboration with MEDITECH,” said Chaim Indig, CEO and co-founder of Phreesia. “ Our mission and values are closely aligned, and we’re looking forward to working together to help hospitals and health systems better engage patients, expand access to care and operate more efficiently.”

Phreesia helps health systems deliver a consistent, digital-first patient journey across every care setting and service line. By leveraging Phreesia’s automated workflows for intake and revenue cycle management, organizations struggling with staffing challenges can reduce the manual workloads of their existing staff and improve their operational and financial health.

“ MEDITECH is excited to formally welcome longtime partner Phreesia into the MEDITECH Alliance and we look forward to further collaboration,” said MEDITECH Associate Vice President Jeff Kimball. “ MEDITECH has extensive experience leveraging Phreesia’s solutions to enhance our inpatient and emergency registration workflows and we are looking forward to progressing that collaboration with support of the Intake Platform for ambulatory care settings.”

Phreesia is attending the 2024 MUSE INSPIRE Conference in Denver May 28-31, 2024, and the MEDITECH LIVE24 Conference in Foxborough, Mass. Sept. 25-27, 2024. For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations everywhere to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the world's most intuitive and interoperable EHR. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling care across delivery settings with cloud-based systems that drive better outcomes and provide mobile, personalized solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse to meet the challenges of a new era in healthcare. Visit ehr.meditech.com, find MEDITECH Podcasts on your favorite platform, videos on YouTube, and follow us on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads.