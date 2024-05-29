Pantheon Partners with iCapital® to Expand Access to Specialist Evergreen Semi-Liquid Private Equity Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pantheon, a leading specialist global private markets investor, and iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry, have announced a global partnership to distribute Pantheon open-ended products in the wealth management channel.

With a 40-year track record for innovation and value creation in private markets, Pantheon invests across the full lifecycle of investments through secondary, direct co-investment and primary fund commitments, with specialist capabilities and expertise spanning private equity, real assets and private credit. Since launching its first listed private markets fund in 1987, Pantheon has been at the forefront of opening access to private markets to a wider range of investors, and it now offers a range of evergreen solutions with a combined $7bn in assets under management2.

Providing a complete suite of technology and structuring capabilities, iCapital will help deliver enhanced access to Pantheon’s evergreen offerings globally, including the firm’s first open-ended, semi-liquid private equity offering available outside of the US, targeting markets with growing demand across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia.

Victor Mayer, Head of International Private Wealth at Pantheon, said: “iCapital’s global leadership in expanding the alternative investment marketplace makes it an excellent partner to bring our suite of products, providing access to high-quality, hard-to-access assets and fund managers, to a wider range of international investors. We look forward to working with iCapital to continue to bring the power of private markets and our unique expertise to help more people build secure financial futures.”

“ We are very pleased to partner with Pantheon and support them in their mission to make their suite of evergreen private markets investment products available to the wealth management channel,” said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital. “ With wealth managers globally increasingly making private markets a strategic priority as they seek enhanced diversification and superior returns for their clients’ portfolios, iCapital is the trusted technology partner to asset managers expanding their offering to the growing pool of private wealth.”

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, real assets and private credit.

We have partnered with more than 650 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $65bn in discretionary assets under management (as of December 31, 2023).

Using creative approaches informed by our specialized experience and delivered by a global team of professionals based in offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $187.5 billion3 in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,450 people globally, and has 17 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

* Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (“CBI”) and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors.

The AMG Pantheon Funds are distributed by AMG Distributors, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. © 2024

1 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”).

2 As of September 31, 2023.

3 April 30, 2024