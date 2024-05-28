EY Adds Signal Restoration as New Ecosystem Participant

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signal Restoration, a world class property restoration company, announces its agreement with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to be included in the EY Claims Recovery service offerings. Under terms of the agreement, Signal’s property recovery services will be an integrated component of the offerings and is expected to provide customers with broad disaster recovery assistance and is anticipated to help drive innovation in the claims and restoration marketplace.

Leveraging EY Claims Recovery offerings and incorporating Signal’s customer service; clients who have experienced a property loss may expect a transformative experience through a seamless process, incorporating assistance in property recovery as well as support through insurance review and reimbursement.

Allen Melton, Ernst & Young LLP, EY Forensics Industrials and Energy Sector Leader says, “We are excited to help organizations with their disaster recovery services. By leveraging EY Claims Recovery service offerings, along with Signal’s 52-year track record of restoring commercial property, EY teams plan to assist companies with their disaster recovery needs.”

Mark Davis, CEO of Signal USA, LLC said, “The EY Claims practice, comprised of CPA's, forensics accountants and former insurance adjusters, with more than 150 years of experience, brings the next level of knowledge, depth, and rigor to our industry. Furthermore, we respect the EY culture of transparency and integrity. We are excited about the opportunity to add value connecting into the EY ecosystem.”

ABOUT SIGNAL RESTORATION

Signal Restoration is a world-class property restoration provider, servicing projects from more than 500 regional offices and rapid response locations across the domestic U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Specializing in large-loss disaster and catastrophic events, Signal works with all industries, including healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, and industrial, while also supporting insurance professionals and property and risk managers. The team is an award-winning industry leader, upholding the highest safety standards while providing relentless customer service. For more information, call Signal’s emergency response team 24/7/365 at 800.533.9898. Or, visit signalrestoration.com.

ABOUT EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.