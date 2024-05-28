Jindal Tubular Selects Jones Power & Rockport Terminals for World-Scale Texas Pipeline Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jindal Tubular USA, LLC has contracted Jones Power and Rockport Terminals to provide the port and pipe logistics services for a grassroot, world-scale natural gas pipeline project destined for south Texas.

Jones Power and Rockport Terminals are Jones Capital energy infrastructure companies, providing integrated logistics services for this project, which is designed to transport up to 4.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to the LNG export terminal in Brownsville, Texas. The project consists of approximately 137 miles of new 48-inch- and 42-inch-diameter pipelines from a new compressor station in Kleberg County to the export facility.

The pipe, to be manufactured by Jindal in their Bay St. Louis, Mississippi mill, will be barged to Rockport Terminals on the Texas gulf coast, and then transported to site by Jones Power. Fabrication is expected to begin in summer of 2024 and be transported in time for first operations scheduled for autumn of 2024.

“ This is an exciting project for Jindal, being our first major 48” USA pipeline project, which is a market that has become very important to us as the USA grows their LNG export capabilities,” said Jindal Tubular President Vikas Chandra. “ The integrated solution provided by Jones Power and Rockport Terminals is a great fit for this project, and we’re thrilled to have them as our port services and pipeline logistics partner.”

“ We’re honored to be providing specialty logistics services for Jindal,” said Jones Power CEO John Clark. “ These large diameter pipeline projects are critical to expanding America’s LNG export capabilities, and we are proud to play a role helping the world ensure energy reliability, affordability, and sustainability. Very few 48” projects have been built in the past decade, and Jones Power is the only company with the proven capabilities to manage the unique challenges presented by these large, heavy pipe endeavors. The integrated assets and shared ownership of Jones Power and Rockport Terminals enables one team to perform all movement, handling, and storage between the pipe mill and the project right of way.”

“ This is the exact type of project and client we had in mind when we expanded our facilities in 2020,” said Rockport Terminals CEO Ross Stevenson. “ The Jindal organization is fantastic to work with, and we are privileged to continue to partner with them after successfully delivering multiple projects in the past. Our team is excited to collaborate on this project and looks forward to providing Jindal outstanding port logistics for many years to come.”

ABOUT JONES POWER

Jones Power was established in 2011 to provide logistics and specialty services for the energy industry, currently serving two primary markets (midstream oil & gas and renewables) across the continental USA. Our portfolio of services includes project planning, civil and mechanical construction, environmental controls, yard and inventory management, logistics, and pipeline storage, staging and stringing. The Jones Power team offers decades of experience, consistently delivering excellence and customer satisfaction. Please visit www.jonespower.com to learn more.

ABOUT JINDAL TUBULAR USA, LLC

Jindal Tubular USA, LLC was incorporated in May 2014 and acquired the assets of a Pipe Mill in August 2014. This facility, spread over 155 acres, manufactures Helical Seam (Spiral) SAW Pipes with anti-corrosion coating to API, ASTM, CSA, NACE & AWWA specifications. Jindal Tubular USA, LLC is strategically located in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and has the logistical capability of shipments by barge, rail, and truck. The pipe manufacturing and coating facilities are in Hancock County in the Port Bienville Industrial Park, situated on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Jindal Tubular has a state-of-the-art two-step mill that produces API / ISO (American Petroleum Institute and International Organization for Standards), ASTM & AWWA grade pipe in diameters ranging from 24" to 60”.

ABOUT ROCKPORT TERMINALS

Rockport Terminals is one of the largest private multi-modal port facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast, offering over 250 acres of land with access to water, rail, and highway transportation options. Positioned outside port jurisdiction, the terminal is well-suited to serve a variety of commodities and customers by offering a private facility solution, void of traffic congestion commonly experienced at other port locations. The benefits of private ownership, strategic transportation access options, limited on-site traffic, and prime geographic location, collectively validate Rockport Terminals as the optimal choice for logistic services. Please visit www.rockportterminals.com to learn more.