SunWorks Expands in Florida Market Through New Partnership with Exclusive Landscaping

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunWorks Landscape Partners (“SunWorks”), a commercial landscaping business backed by Orion Group (“Orion”), announced today that it has partnered with Exclusive Landscaping (“Exclusive”), a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based in Orlando, Florida. Exclusive is SunWorks’ eighth partner in the commercial landscaping industry. SunWorks partners with exceptional founder-owned landscaping businesses, providing liquidity for owners and resources to fuel their company’s next phase of growth.

Exclusive Landscaping was founded by Jeremy Lapaglia with a single truck and trailer in 2008. He was joined several years later by business partner and General Manager Corina Diaz. Together, Jeremy Lapaglia and Corina Diaz built Exclusive into a respected regional business with over 150 employees providing landscape maintenance, enhancements, arbor care, plant healthcare, and irrigation services to commercial properties across central Florida.

"Exclusive is well known in the Orlando area for their high-quality work and exceptional customer service. When I met Jeremy and Corina in 2022, Exclusive was growing quickly and they were looking for a partner to help navigate the challenges of a rapidly scaling field service business,” said Nate Carlson, CEO of SunWorks. “Their customer-centric approach and emphasis on timely service had earned Exclusive a great reputation, and they saw the potential to build a leading regional brand. We are thrilled by their decision to partner with SunWorks and look forward to supporting the continued growth of Exclusive, their employees, and their customers.”

"We found in SunWorks a partner that believed in the same things we did and believed the value in Exclusive was not its accounts or its equipment, but the awesome people we employ here,” said Jeremy Lapaglia. “You may know them as the guys and gals that give you the best landscaping in Central Florida, but to us, they are our friends and family.”

Chief Operating Officer Sean Dowling will succeed Mr. Lapaglia as president of the company. Orlando landscaping industry veterans John Cornelius and Ryun Jack serve as general managers of the company’s two branch locations.

About SunWorks Landscape Partners

SunWorks Landscape Partners is a commercial landscape maintenance company committed to building great businesses by partnering with leading family-owned service providers, preserving established brands, delivering exceptional quality and customer service, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for our employees. For more information, please visit www.sunworkslp.com.

About Exclusive Landscaping

Exclusive Landscaping is a leading provider of full-service landscape maintenance in central Florida. The company strives to create long-term relationships with clients based on honesty, quality, dependability, and outstanding results. For more information, please visit www.exclusivelandscapingnow.com.

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial & industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com. Orion is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine has over $15B in assets under management, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City.