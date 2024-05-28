Pioneer Energy Awarded $10 Million by U.S. Department of Energy to Commercialize Zero-Emission Oil Production Technology

LAKEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneer Energy announced today that the company has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for a $10 million grant to advance their Emission Control Treater™ (ECT). This breakthrough well pad processing technology eliminates routine flaring and nearly all methane and conventional emissions from oil and gas production sites.

The grant, awarded by the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), will provide funds to scale the ECT from pilot to commercial scale and deploy the equipment with one or more oil producers for a six-month field trial.

Pioneer Energy has partnered with Colorado School of Mines to independently measure and validate the resulting emissions and flaring reductions and to compare the results to currently utilized technologies. Pioneer is also partnering with The Autism Community in Action (TACA) and Easterseals of Colorado to enable hiring of a neurologically diverse workforce of skilled technicians and tradespeople as part of the Community Benefits Plan under the grant in support of the Justice40 Initiative.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of the Department of Energy to help us commercialize this new technology. We believe that our Emission Control Treater (ECT) can have a big impact on reducing oil field emissions and flaring,” said Pioneer Energy’s CEO Eyal Aronoff. “We are looking forward to working with the DOE as well as our partners to deploy this technology and continuing the move toward decarbonization of oil production.”

The announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy can be read here: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDOEOFE/bulletins/39ca9c7

About Pioneer Energy

Pioneer Energy, Inc. is a provider of technologies that help to decarbonize the oil and gas industry while increasing production revenues and decreasing operational expenses. The company’s product lines include the Emission Control Treater™ (ECT), a zero-emission oil production system which also increases crude production volumes; Pegasus field gas conditioning systems which reduce emissions, save on fuel costs, decrease field operations costs and improve uptime for wellpad production and hydraulic fracturing operations; and flare gas capture and processing equipment. Pioneer’s systems eliminate oilfield emissions, helping oil producers to be good stewards of the environment while converting the emissions to resources which help to support domestic energy security. To learn more, visit http://pioneerenergy.com/.