KBRA Assigns AA- Rating with Stable Outlook for the Turnpike Authority of Kentucky Economic Development Road Revenue Refunding Bonds (Revitalization Projects) 2024 Series A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook for the Turnpike Authority of Kentucky Economic Development Road Revenue Refunding Bonds (Revitalization Projects) 2024 Series A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AA- rating and Stable Outlook on the Authority’s outstanding Economic Development Road Revenue Bonds (Revitalization Projects).

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was affirmed because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives:

The Road Fund revenues that provide for lease rental payments can only be used for transportation purposes.

The Commonwealth’s use of lease financing is the primary funding mechanism for essential purpose road and highway infrastructure.

Credit Challenges:

Wealth and income metrics lag both the region and the U.S.

Road Fund revenues are subject to economic volatility, although there is a statutory floor on Motor Fuel Tax revenues.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade:

Material improvement in coverage due to an increase in available Road Fund Revenues and/or a reduction in annual lease rental payments.

The imposition of additional covenants that provide further bondholder protection.

For Downgrade:

Significant reduction in debt service coverage levels due to decline in available Road Fund Revenues and/or the issuance of additional debt.

Any failure on the part of the Commonwealth to biennially renew the lease or to appropriate lease rental payments.

