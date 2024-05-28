Organigram Signs Three Year Supply Agreement with Avida Medical in UK

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce its second international medical cannabis customer in the UK, Avida Medical, a full-service medical cannabis and specials medicines manufacturing business.

Subject to the terms of the Agreement, the Company expects to supply 1,700 kilograms of high-quality, indoor-grown dried cannabis flower to Avida Medical in the UK over a period of three years.

"We are pleased to partner with Avida Medical in the UK, marking yet another exciting milestone for Organigram's expansion into the global market. As frontrunners in the cannabis industry, we recognize the immense potential of the UK market. Our decision to further expand into this market stems from our commitment to ensuring patients have access to reliable, high-quality medical cannabis offerings,” said Tim Emberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Organigram. “With our extensive industry expertise in cultivation and production, we are poised to elevate accessibility and cater to the evolving requirements of patients in the UK. We are confident that this strategic move will not only strengthen our international presence but also reinforces our objective of advancing global access to medical cannabis,” Emberg concluded.

“Our agreement with Organigram exemplifies our commitment to providing the highest quality medicine and service to patients. The UK is home to one of the largest patient populations using medicinal cannabis in Europe, and this is set to grow exponentially over the next four years. As the market matures, it is those producers and manufacturers that have focused on ensuring the highest quality of their products and processes, that will determine the companies that succeed,” commented Paul Parkinson, Chief Executive Officer, Avida Medical.

“This is a hugely positive collaboration for Avida Medical and brings us a step closer to becoming one of the pre-eminent manufacturers of medicinal cannabis products here in the UK,” he added.

About Organigram

Organigram is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include Organigram Inc. a licensed producer of cannabis, cannabis- derived products and cannabis infused edibles in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company’s global footprint. Organigram has also developed and acquired a portfolio of legal adult-use recreational cannabis brands, including Edison, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, SHRED, SHRED’ems, Monjour, Laurentian, Tremblant Cannabis and Trailblazer. Organigram operates facilities in Moncton, New Brunswick and Lac-Supérieur, Quebec, with a dedicated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

