Supervizor Raises $22 Million Funding Round

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supervizor, the leading plug and play Quality Assurance platform for finance teams, announced it has raised $22 million in a funding round led by Orange Ventures, with participation from Wille Finance, La Maison Partners, New Alpha Asset Management, Adelie Capital and ISAI. The new funding will be used to drive continued innovation of its award-winning audit analytics platform and expansion of the company’s go-to-market operations worldwide.

Since 2016, Supervizor has helped global organizations safeguard against financial and compliance risks to build error-proof financial statements ensuring the highest quality standards. Using Supervizor, finance, accounting and compliance teams can continuously monitor transactions, detect multiple types of anomalies, and prevent fraudulent activities to provide an unrealized-to-date level of financial Quality Assurance. Thanks to its deep functional expertise and library of millions of accounting patterns, Supervizor combines all ERP transactions and other data sources into a single, universal accounting model. This model serves as the foundation for its sophisticated AI-based algorithms.

"Improving organization’s financial Quality Assurance have been long sought corporate goals, but difficult to realize,” said Alban Clot, Founder and co-CEO of Supervizor. "The market to achieve such, however, is massive and surprisingly underserved. Supervizor’s rapidly growing customers are discovering firsthand the value that comes from better Quality Assurance including increased financial control, reduced costs and better compliance."

Today the Supervizor financial Quality Assurance platform is trusted by over 70 global enterprises including Cirrus Logic, Club Med, Diebold Nixdorf, Hutchinson, Ikea, Lacoste, Michelin, and numerous others. Supervizor integrates with all major ERPs, is available on the SAP Store and distributed by Sage. It was recently recognized by the AICPA for inclusion in its highly selective 2024 Startup Accelerator cohort.

Arnaud Merlet, co-CEO of Supervizor expressed enthusiasm about the company’s growth prospects stating, "We are eager to further grow our global customer base, particularly in North America, and forge new partnerships amongst the finance, accounting and technology industries. Our mission is to create a world where financial information is universally trusted."

"We are pleased to partner with Supervizor as they carry on their journey to modernize financial risk management," said Clement Combal at Orange Ventures. "Their innovative solution and increasing customer adoption are rapidly making them the leaders in their field. The Supervizor team is already driving meaningful impact for modern finance teams."

Discover how Supervizor can help your finance team build error-proof financial statements to ensure the highest quality financial standards by seeing Supervizor in action. Sign up online at supervizor.com.

About Supervizor

Founded by finance and audit experts, Supervizor helps your team build error-proof financial statements to ensure the highest quality financial standards. Global finance teams can be up and running in weeks, analyzing all financial transactions against more than 350 controls. Supervizor works with all major ERPs. Discover why Michelin, IKEA, Lacoste and others trust Supervizor for financial Quality Assurance. See for yourself at supervizor.com.