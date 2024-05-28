TVM Capital Healthcare Announces the Closing of its Saudi Arabia-Focused TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TVM Capital Healthcare, an international healthcare expansion and growth capital investor, today announced the closing of the TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund LP at approximately USD 250 million, its second pool of capital in the Middle East.

TVM Capital Healthcare has operated in the Middle East since 2009 and Southeast Asia since 2021. The new fund builds on the firm’s past success investing in the region, providing highly attractive returns and demonstrating its ability to originate deals and develop successful, sustainable companies with excellent growth prospects and strong management teams.

TVM Capital Healthcare identifies unmet healthcare needs and invests in entrepreneurial companies that create lasting impact in their local communities while delivering strong returns to investors. The firm has built a solid reputation as the first international fund manager investing in and operating major healthcare companies in the Kingdom. It also invests in healthcare growth deals in Europe and the U.S. to support these companies’ expansion plans for Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. With this two-pronged, highly catalytic strategy, TVM Capital Healthcare optimizes its contribution to transforming the Saudi economy and improves access to world-leading products, technologies, and services in the region.

Among the first investments of the fund are:

Baraya Extended Care, a Riyadh-based chain of long-term, post-acute care and rehabilitation clinics

DEBx Medical, an Amsterdam-based developer and manufacturer of ground-breaking products for the treatment of chronic wounds that is about to enter the Saudi market

neurocare Group, a Munich-based leading innovator in personalized mental health services and products, with clinics in the U.S., the Netherlands, and Australia, that is preparing to enter Saudi and the GCC

Other deals include longevity and genomics, oncology, pharma manufacturing, and diagnostics.

Bandr Alhomaly, Managing Director and CEO of Jada Fund of Funds, said, “ The closing of TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund marks an important milestone in mobilizing private capital into Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector, and we are pleased to lead the investment, providing capital to support the development of the sector in line with Vision 2030."

Dr. Helmut M. Schuehsler, Chairman and CEO of TVM Capital Healthcare added: “ We are proud of attracting a distinguished group of institutional and family investment groups from Saudi, other GCC countries, and Europe for a specialist pool of capital of this size being deployed in domestic companies in the Kingdom and international companies entering the market. We are uniquely positioned for success because our leadership team comprises executives with long-standing expertise in Europe and the U.S., who have built excellent international networks throughout their careers, alongside local Saudi healthcare experts. Plus, we have been investing in the GCC and Egypt for over 13 years, and more specifically, operating in Saudi since 2015 through our former portfolio companies, ProVita International Medical Center and Cambridge International Medical Center. Today, we are truly excited about our ability to enhance the local and regional healthcare ecosystem at a much larger scale, helping to improve access to high-quality patient care, medical products, and treatment regimens across the Kingdom.”

TVM Capital Healthcare has offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City and supporting offices in Munich and Boston. It was represented in the fundraise by multinational law firm Morgan Lewis.

About TVM Capital Healthcare

TVM Capital Healthcare is an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity firm headquartered in Dubai and Singapore, with offices in Riyadh and Ho Chi Minh City and supporting offices in Munich and Boston. The firm invests expansion and growth capital in healthcare companies to improve local access to quality care and provide local sources of medical products in the pharma, medical device and diagnostics sectors. Investment and operating partners, as well as a strong group of regional and international senior advisors have long-standing international track records in healthcare investing, active board work, contributions to strategy development and implementation, as well as deep healthcare operating experience in the relevant markets. The firm partners with local Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian management teams to build domestic or regional sector champions and selectively backs companies from Europe or North America for expansion into the firm’s target geographies.

Medical quality of its service businesses is safeguarded by collaborations with leading international medical technology and clinical partners as well as international accreditation agencies such as Joint Commission International (JCI). TVM Capital Healthcare’s investment and operating approach combines strong commercial value creation and financial returns with responsible investing in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

www.tvmcapitalhealthcare.com