OneVest announces a strategic collaboration with BlackRock to Modernize Model Portfolio Delivery

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneVest, a leading wealth management technology company, today announced the launch of its Model Portfolio Marketplace, featuring a suite of model portfolios constructed using BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This marks BlackRock as the first asset manager to offer model portfolios in OneVest’s Model Marketplace, which provides a seamless technology delivery along with a curated selection of institutionally managed investment solutions to financial institutions.

As one of the world’s leading providers of investment, advisory and risk management solutions, BlackRock and its suite of iShares Strategic Allocation ETF Models provide OneVest customers with an all-in-one, multi-asset, globally diversified, and low-cost investing experience.

"Our agreement with BlackRock allows us to offer high-quality model portfolios that leverage BlackRock’s extensive experience in the industry,” says Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. “With our advanced wealth management technology, including a leading advisor platform, our enterprise customers can offer institutional-grade investment solutions, managed by the world's largest asset manager, delivered in a seamless fashion.”

OneVest’s new Model Marketplace is unique in the industry, as it is integrated into OneVest’s configurable wealth management platform. This enables personalization of experiences across investor segments and enterprise channels, while supported by powerful Unified Managed Account technology capabilities on the back-end.

"This collaboration aligns with BlackRock’s purpose to help more and more people experience financial well-being,” says Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada at BlackRock. “By offering our Strategic Asset Allocation ETF models through OneVest's innovative platform, we aim to help a broader range of investors access low-cost diversified portfolios with confidence and ease."

The launch of the Model Marketplace and the new offering of model portfolios provided by BlackRock reinforce OneVest’s commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven investment solutions that prioritize performance, transparency, and cost efficiency.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to power the world’s wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. For more information, please visit onevest.com.