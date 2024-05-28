One80 Intermediaries Expands Homeowners’ Coverage to Oregon

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, in partnership with the Oregon FAIR Plan Association, today announced the expansion of its market leading homeowners’ coverage throughout the state of Oregon.

Effective immediately, One80 and its carrier partners will offer wrap-around coverage (also known as “Differences in Conditions” or “DIC”) which will match the coverage limits offered by the FAIR Plan, creating a true HO-3 policy (form is the HO-03 05/11). This will round out the limited coverage offered by the FAIR Plan by providing liability, theft, water damage coverage and a few other named perils. The program is available on non-admitted paper in the state of Oregon. Retail brokers are invited to quote, bind and issue policies using One80’s online platform, Access One80.

The Oregon FAIR Plan Association (OFPA) is a non-profit association dedicated to making property insurance available to responsible applicants in Oregon when they are unable to secure overage through normal insurance markets. Currently, the OFPA offers basic homeowners’ coverage which excludes liability, theft and water damage.

“One80 has a proven track record of protecting California homeowners through this program,” said Martin Burlingame, Contract Binding Practice Leader, One80 Intermediaries. “We are thrilled to extend the solution across the state of Oregon,” he continued.

“Many of our brokers have been asking for ways to provide clients with more significant coverage to protect their homes. We are happy to partner with One80, which provides a network of insurance solutions, including a DIC offering through Hamilton Insurance DAC,” said Steve Steinbeck, Executive Director, Oregon FAIR Plan Association.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada, and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit accessone80.com