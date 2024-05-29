Fresno Yosemite International Airport Selects Deol Data for Security Risk Management and Enhancements Project

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is pleased to announce that Deol Data has been awarded a 5-year contract to provide comprehensive security risk management and enhancements. This initiative is part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to future-proof its security systems amidst significant growth and expansion.

Deol Data, a leader in the field, was selected through a competitive bid process. The project will focus on designing and implementing advanced security measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers as the airport continues to expand its services and infrastructure.

Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation Fresno Yosemite International Airport, remarked, “This growth is helping spur the Central Valley into a well-connected hub, paving the runway for enhanced security and safety for our passengers. We are committed to providing the best possible travel experience, and this partnership with Deol Data is a significant step in that direction.”

The airport’s recent announcements of a direct flight to Atlanta, in partnership with Delta Airlines and new service to Dallas Love Field with Southwest Airlines, underscores its rapid development and increasing connectivity. These new routes are expected to further position Fresno as a critical link in the national and international travel network.

Vik Deol, CEO of Deol Data, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are excited to help take Fresno Airport to new heights. It is great to be a part of this growth and success. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that Fresno Yosemite International Airport remains at the forefront of security innovation.”

Deol Data’s commitment to excellence and its high-growth trajectory align perfectly with Fresno Yosemite International Airport’s vision for the future. Together, they will work to enhance a safer, more efficient travel environment for all passengers.

About Fresno Yosemite International Airport:

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is the primary commercial airport for the Central Valley region of California, offering a range of domestic and international flights. The airport is committed to providing a safe, efficient, and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers.

About Deol Data:

Deol Data is a leading diverse firm which provides security risk management, construction and technology consulting services. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Deol Data helps organizations across various sectors future-proof their security systems and safeguard their operations.

www.deoldata.com