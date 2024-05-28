EasyKnock Launches Marketing Partnership With iHeartMedia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyKnock, the first home equity solution platform, has entered into an expansive marketing partnership with iHeartMedia which will include nationwide on-air and digital advertising campaigns across iHeartMedia broadcast radio and digital platforms. Additional terms were not disclosed.

EasyKnock exists to help the millions of Americans* facing barriers in accessing their own home equity. For the first time, there is a way for them to convert their home equity into cash – regardless of credit score or increasingly strict lender requirements – while remaining in their homes. This marketing partnership will help build further awareness and highlight the new paths to financial stability that EasyKnock provides.

“iHeartMedia has a loyal, deeply engaged audience,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder of EasyKnock. “Their unequaled reach represents a tremendous opportunity – more homeowners need to know that there is a viable way for them to secure cash when they need it most. We are confident that their following will appreciate learning about an option that they may not have known existed for them.”

"EasyKnock is offering a powerful solution to a wide swath of under-supported Americans,” said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. “We believe this will bring great value to listeners across the country, and we look forward to helping them spread their message."

*As cited in a recent whitepaper by Duke professor Marvin Chang.

About EasyKnock:

EasyKnock is the first-to-market, home equity solutions platform company in the U.S. In 2023, EasyKnock announced the development of its platform, an extensive suite of products and services that will provide consumers alternative ways to buy and sell, finance new homes, and utilize their equity. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock helps U.S. homeowners unlock their financial freedom through non-loan programs. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.

About iHeartMedia:

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.