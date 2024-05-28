Talkspace and Labcorp’s Ovia Health Form Women’s Health Coalition to Deliver Accessible, Affordable Solutions to Address Women's Diverse Health Needs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on the International Day of Action for Women's Health, Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, and Ovia Health by Labcorp, a digital health solution for women, families and family-building, announced the launch of the Women’s Health Coalition for Digital Solutions. Co-led by Talkspace and Ovia Health, this coalition brings together a founding group of member companies, including Conceive, Evernow, FitOn, Nurx, Cove, and Nutrium, to leverage technology, innovation, and collaboration to advance women’s health and well-being by holistically addressing their diverse health needs.

The Women’s Health Coalition aims to advance women’s health through technology-driven solutions, education, and advocacy. Through its member companies’ platforms, the Coalition will collaborate to:

Facilitate communication and collaboration among member platforms to enhance the integration of women's health services through enhancing employer benefits coverage.

Advocate for workplaces that promote women's health equity and access to comprehensive healthcare, starting with their own employees.

Provide public resources and support to employers and organizations to empower women to take control of their health and wellness journey.

Promote awareness and destigmatization of women's health issues through thought leadership and focused initiatives.

Foster innovation in women's health technology by encouraging research and development.

Out-of-pocket healthcare costs for employed women in the U.S. are estimated to be $15 billion higher per year than for employed men, according to a Deloitte analysis. Additionally, more than one-third of U.S. women report they have skipped needed medical care because of high costs, according to a Commonwealth Fund study. A recent McKinsey Health Institute report found that closing the gender health gap could reduce the time women spend in poor health by almost two-thirds and add up to $1 trillion to the economy annually by 2040. Enhancing workplace benefits for women is a key way of addressing the care gap, and a Morning Consult survey found that a majority of women saw that health and wellness programs and mental health resources are a workplace benefit that is “very” or “somewhat” important to them.

“Talkspace and the charter members of the Women’s Health Coalition have come together to help create a world where every woman has access to high-quality, holistic healthcare tailored to her unique needs,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace. “Recognizing the connectedness of mental and physical health, as well as the market demand for comprehensive women’s health solutions, the Coalition furthers our mission to make mental health care more accessible by collaborating with the preeminent women's health leaders in the digital health space.”

“Ovia Health is committed to providing women with the tools and personalized resources they need to make informed decisions about their health,” said Corrinne Hobbs, General Manager and Vice President, Ovia Health Employer Enterprise & Strategic Partnerships. “We are proud to join forces with Talkspace and other leading digital health platforms to form the Women’s Health Coalition for Digital Solutions. Together, we will work to promote accessibility, affordability and empowerment in women’s healthcare.”

Follow Talkspace, Ovia Health and the founding members for more information on the Women’s Health Coalition for Digital Solutions and how the companies each strive to expand access to care.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 140 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

About Ovia Health by Labcorp

Ovia Health by Labcorp has served more than 22 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health by Labcorp is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary health care costs, improve health outcomes and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return to work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com.