Nine Credit Unions Using Corelation’s KeyStone Core Extend Relationship with Bankjoy

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine credit unions have extended their relationships with leading digital banking provider, Bankjoy, following their success using the company’s award-winning digital banking platform, which integrates seamlessly with Corelation’s KeyStone core platform.

Today, Bankjoy serves a growing client base of more than 70 financial institutions, including nearly 50 credit unions using Corelation for core processing. Bankjoy is Corelation’s first official Certified Partner, which recognizes fintechs that have successfully integrated with its KeyBridge API, as well as met Corelation’s guidelines. As a result, credit unions leveraging Corelation’s KeyStone core can easily and quickly add Bankjoy, and any Bankjoy credit union looking to migrate to its core can do so quickly with no disruption to member service.

Among the credit unions on KeyStone that have renewed with Bankjoy are:

Credit Union of Ohio

SafeAmerica Credit Union

Advantage Plus Credit Union

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union

One Detroit Credit Union

Coca-Cola Credit Union

Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union

Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union

Marshland Credit Union

One Detroit Credit Union is one of the nine credit unions on KeyStone to renew with Bankjoy.

“In an evolving digital landscape, it is imperative that we have a pulse on the latest trends occurring in our industry,” said Portia Powell, Chief Experience Officer at One Detroit Credit Union. “We recognize that today’s members expect a modern, intuitive digital experience from their financial institution. Everyone at One Detroit Credit Union is thrilled to continue working with Bankjoy and give our members more ways to bank. Our team has also embarked on a new initiative with Bankjoy - launching a digital sub-brand for green lending and they have proven to be a true partner, not just another vendor. Together, we’re making a meaningful difference in our local communities and investing in a sustainable future.”

“It’s become evident that the majority of Americans are moving away from in-branch banking, with only 29% of Americans preferring to bank in person,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “In 2023, we saw over 2,500 branches close across the country. A strong digital banking experience is imperative and we are thrilled to see more credit unions deepen engagement with their members through online and mobile channels. We look forward to extending our relationship with our valued clients who have also benefited from our integration with Corelation.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, online account opening, and more to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.