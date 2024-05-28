Pidgin Partners with Corelation to Enable Real-Time Payments for Credit Unions Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pidgin, a secure real-time payments platform built for the future of payments, has partnered with Corelation Inc., a fintech offering the next generation of core processing solutions. Pidgin is now a preferred partner with Corelation, and together, the partnership will enable more credit unions to offer real-time payments to their members with Pidgin’s payments ecosystem.

Pidgin is designed to be a credit union’s one-stop-shop for smarter, faster, and safer payments. The company’s technology serves as a central connection point to the FedNow Service and other faster payment networks, enabling credit unions to easily deliver instant payment options to their members for a variety of use cases. Pidgin’s platform facilitates the exchange of data between a credit union’s core processing system, such as Corelation KeyStone, any relevant third-party apps, including digital banking platforms, as well as multiple payment networks, including the FedNow Service and The Clearing House’s RTP.

With Corelation and Pidgin, credit unions can onboard to the preferred faster payments channels and embrace real-time payments based on their institution’s operational preferences, member needs and more with the utmost efficiency. As real-time payments continue to gain traction, credit unions must be equipped with the right infrastructure to support 24/7 transaction processing, even outside of traditional business hours. Since its founding in 2009, Corelation has remained focused on driving innovation in the credit union space and Corelation’s partnership with Pidgin makes it easier for credit unions of all sizes to adopt and scale real-time payments.

“At Corelation, we are continuously looking for ways to help our credit union clients get more from their core and IT solutions to better serve members and maximize opportunities for growth,” said Tim Maron, Chief Revenue Officer of Corelation. “Instant payments are quickly becoming a competitive differentiator for the financial institutions that offer them and by partnering with Pidgin, we can provide our clients with the infrastructure and consultative support they need to give their members the faster payment options they expect.”

“Credit unions are particularly bullish on real-time payments, as more than one-third plan to implement real-time payments by the end of this year, according to Cornerstone’s What’s Going On In Banking report. Another 34% plan to implement in 2025 or later,” said Abhishek Veeraghanta, founder and CEO of Pidgin. “Our partnership with Corelation will help make those plans a reality. We look forward to working with Corelation’s reputable team and empowering more credit unions to transform their payment operations.”

About Corelation, Inc.

Based in San Diego, CA, Corelation is the innovative core processor for today’s credit unions. This solution is a person-centric system that empowers credit unions to offer the best member service possible, enhancing their value for member attraction and retention. In terms of industry experience, Corelation’s staff has dedicated their careers to creating core systems and providing unparalleled client service. For more information, visit www.corelationinc.com.

About Pidgin

Pidgin is a new, innovative and secure faster payments ecosystem, enabling financial institutions, business owners and individuals to process transactions faster and with lower fees. Engineered to deliver innovation both today and in the future, no matter how payments evolve, Pidgin allows financial institutions to send and receive faster payments almost instantly, but in a more secure way than virtual wallet alternatives. When using Pidgin, money is kept within the financial institution, as opposed to a holding account owned by a fintech provider. For more information, please visit www.pidgin.net or follow them on Twitter @PidginPayments and LinkedIn.