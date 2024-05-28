NextGen Healthcare to Support Ohio Nonprofit’s Delivery of Whole-Person Care for Children and Adults with Disabilities

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/WORTHINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven by its mission of championing children and adults with intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD) or behavioral health challenges, I Am Boundless Inc. (Boundless) has selected NextGen Healthcare to support its delivery of person-centered care throughout Ohio. NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) systems will boost integration across more than 50 counties.

Founded in 1980, the Boundless family of non-profit organizations is now Ohio’s largest provider of services to the I/DD community. Boundless offers a wide range of personalized programs, including residential support, vocational training, counseling, before and after school care, and day programs for adults. In 2021, Boundless opened the first health center in Ohio to provide dedicated primary, dental, behavioral and mental health care for members of the I/DD community and others with complex needs.

In addition to boosting integration with NextGen Enterprise EHR and PM, Boundless will increase provider efficiency with the addition of NextGen® Mobile. This commitment to maximizing patient outcomes is especially meaningful in light of research that shows individuals with I/DD face significant healthcare disparities.

“Our goal was not to find the right EHR, but rather the right partner,” said Chris Wolf, chief operating officer, I Am Boundless, Inc. “The integration of whole person care across our service lines is at the core of our mission and service strategy. After an exhaustive review process, it was clear there was only one partner who we could trust to support our vision of excellence and keep pace with our growth—NextGen Healthcare.”

“Boundless is doing remarkable work to help individuals with disabilities break barriers and achieve a greater quality of life,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer, NextGen Healthcare. “Supporting this mission as Boundless’ technology partner is a privilege, and we are enthusiastic about the progress we can achieve together.”

To learn more about how NextGen Healthcare is elevating care delivery globally, visit our newsroom.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.