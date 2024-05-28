Labrador Island Link Welcomes New Investor

NEW YORK & HALIFAX, Nova Scotia & ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Emera Inc. (Emera), an international energy and services company, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement where KKR will acquire Emera’s indirect minority equity interest in the Labrador Island Link (LIL). The transaction value is $1.19 billion CAD, made up of $957 million CAD in cash and $235 million CAD for assuming Emera’s obligation to fund the remaining initial capital investment.

As part of its overall commitment to the Lower Churchill Project, Emera has been an equity investor in the construction of the LIL alongside Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro (NL Hydro), which owns and operates the LIL. The transaction announced today provides for a one-time, up-front payment at closing in exchange for Emera’s indirect interest in the LIL, meaning KKR will receive quarterly distribution payments over the remaining life of the 50-year LIL contract and allow Emera to reduce corporate debt and fund its investments in its regulated utility businesses. Emera will remain actively engaged in the LIL partnership, along with NL Hydro, by continuing to provide sustaining capital investments to support ongoing operations. This transaction has no impact on Emera’s ownership of the Maritime Link transmission line and no impact on Nova Scotia Power, or its customers.

“This agreement is an important step in strengthening our company and positioning us to continue to capitalize on the growth opportunities in front of us, said Scott Balfour, Emera Inc. CEO. “With this transaction, we look forward to a new relationship with KKR while remaining committed to our partnership with NL Hydro.”

“KKR has a long history of investing in stable, reliable and essential transmission assets like the Labrador Island Link, and we look forward to beginning this long-term strategic partnership with Emera and NL Hydro to deliver clean energy across the region,” said Brandon Freiman, KKR Partner and Head of North American Infrastructure. “We’re pleased to be part of the future success of the Labrador Island Link.”

“The LIL is a strategic asset for Newfoundland and Labrador as it continues down the path of building its clean energy future,” said Jennifer Williams, CEO, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. “This new arrangement is evidence of the quality of the LIL and the critical role that it plays to harness clean, renewable energy and deliver it to our customers here in Newfoundland and Labrador across the region and beyond.”

The LIL is a 1,100 km high voltage transmission line that delivers renewable energy to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and beyond, helping meet the growing demand for clean energy across the region. Officially commissioned in 2023, the LIL is a vital transmission line of strategic importance to Atlantic Canada and has helped strengthen the Newfoundland and Labrador power grid.

The Lower Churchill Project is helping enhance energy infrastructure and facilitate clean energy delivery between the provinces and is essential in supporting the energy transition in Atlantic Canada. The Project also includes the Maritime Link, an Emera-owned transmission line that delivers renewable energy from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia.

KKR’s interest in the LIL reinforces the importance of clean energy infrastructure to serve Atlantic Canada and markets beyond. KKR has significant experience investing in infrastructure globally and has stable, ongoing access to capital, which affords the firm the ability to take a long-term “buy and hold” view. KKR is making this investment through capital accounts advised by KKR.

The transaction is expected to close on or about June 4, 2024.

TD Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Emera in connection with the transaction. Scotiabank is acting as exclusive financial advisor to KKR.

