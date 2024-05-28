RevolKa Signed Master Service Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevolKa Ltd., a venture-backed biotech company providing a game-changing protein engineering technology platform (Norio Hamamatsu, President and CEO) signed a master service agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (Hiroyuki Okuzawa, President and COO). RevolKa will create and deliver highly functional proteins, in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. by using its proprietary protein engineering platform technology, called aiProtein®: a robust directed protein evolution technology integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). Details of this agreement and financial terms were not disclosed.

About aiProtein® Technology

RevolKa’s proprietary technology, aiProtein® is an AI-assisted directed evolution of proteins. Naturally occurring protein is a linear polymer of amino acids and their derivatives, which folds into a tertial structure through internal complex atomic interactions to show biological function. Proteins have evolved to biologically functional molecules over hundreds of millions of years. The relationship between protein sequence, structure, and function in those highly functioned molecules remains poorly understood to rationally design a protein sequence for a particular function. Our AI engine is trained with sequence-function relationship data to statistically predict sequences for an evolved protein function. Furthermore, aiProtein® can evolve more than two functions simultaneously. This technology is a powerful and cost-effective tool for the creation of novel and highly-optimized proteins for pharmaceutical and industrial uses.

About RevolKa Ltd.

RevolKa is a venture-backed biotechnology company founded in April 2021 by academic and industry experts in biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Our mission is to create novel proteins useful for therapeutics and industries by using our own proprietary technology platform, aiProtein® to contribute to human well-being. The name "RevolKa" is derived from the Latin word for evolution, "evolutio” and the Ainu (an indigenous Japanese people) word for raise, “reska”. RevolKa’s headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan with laboratories located in Sendai. The company’s investors include D3 LLC, DEEPCORE Inc., Tohoku University Venture Partners, and SBI investment Co., Ltd.. For more information, visit https://www.revolka.com/en/.

About Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

