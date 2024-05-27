City of Trail and CUPE 2087 Ratify New Agreement

TRAIL, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 2087 members, Trail municipal workers, and the City of Trail have ratified a new three-year agreement.

“Our members are proud to serve the community they work and live in, but equally need to be able to support themselves and their families amid a rapidly rising cost of living,” says CUPE 2087 Negotiations Chair Josh Conci. “We’re pleased that this new agreement not only provides better support for workers but will also improve services for residents.”

“This outcome reflects our commitment to respectful collaboration with our unionized employees and that their voices were heard and contribution to this process was valued,” says City of Trail Mayor Colleen Jones. “With this new agreement, we aim to improve working conditions and promote operational efficiency. Working together, we achieve shared goals that benefit not only our workforce, but also the entire community.”

Negotiations between the parties were focused on finding mutually agreeable solutions to workplace challenges. The union credits the City for coming to the table this round of negotiations with a collaborative approach.

“We feel that the relationship between the parties has grown stronger through bargaining, leaving us better able to work together for the benefit of the community,” said Conci.

The new three-year deal is in place from March 1, 2024 to March 1, 2027 and provides wage increases of 5 percent, 5 percent, and 4 percent respectively. The deal also includes improvements to benefits and scheduling as well as recognition of a diverse, equitable and respectful workplace.

CUPE Local 2087 represents approximately 100 workers who provide quality public services for residents, visitors and businesses in the City of Trail.

COPE491