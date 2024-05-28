Domo and Regional One Health Solutions Harness the Power of Data to Improve Patient Outcomes

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Regional One Health Solutions, LLC, as a channel partner in the company’s recently updated and expanded partner program. Focused on helping healthcare organizations harness the power of data and Domo to improve patient care, advance operational efficiencies and inform decision-making, Regional One Health Solutions couples its deep healthcare expertise with Domo to drive meaningful operational and patient outcomes for its customers nationwide.

Regional One Health Solutions is the healthcare consultancy division of Regional One Health, a level-1 trauma center located in Memphis, Tennessee. As a premier healthcare organization, Regional One Health is transforming the healthcare industry through informed, data-driven decisions. With Domo, Regional One Health created robust, interactive metrics dashboards that track progress towards organizational KPIs such as length of stay, harm events, patient satisfaction scores, turnover, streamlined care practices, and expense and labor costs. In 2023, the two organizations received a Nucleus Research ROI Award for achieving a total ROI of 190% for this impactful work.

Following the organization’s successful outcomes, Regional One Health worked with Domo to develop the Healthcare Metrics Quick Starter App, centered on helping all healthcare leaders connect clinical and nonclinical data to monitor KPIs and improve operations. Most recently, Regional One Health Solutions launched an extensive portfolio of use cases to allow healthcare organizations to see data in action in clinical, operational, and financial areas and facilitate a quicker start to their Domo journey.

“Regional One Health is disrupting the health care industry, making significant impacts in operational efficiency, data transformation, and patient care and satisfaction. We’re thrilled that Regional One Health Solutions will bring its expertise to the wider healthcare industry and are grateful to have them not only as a valued customer but also as a significant member of our channel partner program,” said RJ Tracy, SVP of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel, Domo.

“Our work with Domo has been pivotal to our organizations’ goals of improving patient, operational, and financial outcomes. At the core of this success has been a focus and specialization on leveraging data and Domo to identify issues and impact change,” said Jani Radhakrishnan, Principal and CEO, Regional One Health Solutions. “Being part of Domo’s channel program will help our organization drive greater change in the healthcare industry, with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of patients nationwide.”

For more information on the solutions offered by Domo and Regional One Health Solutions, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About Regional One Health Solutions

Regional One Health Solutions, LLC provides data-driven solutions for better health care. The company works with health care organizations to harness data to ensure organizations remain resilient and relevant during the ever changing health care landscape. Regional One Health Solutions, LLC has been recognized nationally as a leader in the field of digital technology implementation and data visualization. Its expertise is based on real-world experience. As part of Regional One Health, one of the most comprehensive healthcare systems in the country with a level-1 trauma center, full-service burn center, NICU, and world-class specialist services including oncology, palliative care, and more, the team at Regional One Health Solutions, LLC led the health care system’s data transformation, giving it valuable insight into how to integrate data from across a large, complex organization to create meaningful change.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

