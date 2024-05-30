INNOSPACE Signs Agreements on HANBIT-Nano Rocket to Launch Brazilian Satellites and Inertial System

SEJONG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INNOSPACE, a South Korean private spaceflight startup producing small satellite launch vehicles, today announced that it has signed new launch service agreements with the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA) and Castro Leite Consultoria LTDA (CLC) for a rideshare launch mission on its ‘HANBIT-Nano’ launch vehicle from the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil, scheduled for the first half of 2025.

The mission will deploy picosatellites developed by DARTilab and BAITES, both Brazilian research institutes participating in the project through a contract signed with UFMA, which is leading the Alcântara Scientists Project in the state of Maranhão, Brazil.

“The partnership with INNOSPACE for the launch of the picosatellite is a historic milestone, which will provide the residents of Alcântara with the unique opportunity to actively participate in the advancement of science and space exploration. We are excited because with this undertaking we highlight the importance of inclusion and respect for local communities in large-scale projects that drive technological progress, as well as encourage community unity and pride. We hope that this initiative will motivate the young people of Alcântara and contribute to the emergence of new opportunities for knowledge in the region,” said UFMA.

Under this agreement, INNOSPACE’s HANBIT-Nano will carry onboard the payload, an inertial system being developed by CLC, an engineering consulting service provider specialized in aerospace, defense, and inertial systems with a decade of experience in Brazil.

“It's an excellent opportunity to qualify our products for a space flight. This will add value to both our equipment and the means of testing,” said CLC.

“It’s very meaningful to be selected by Brazilian customers, as this mission will be INNOSPACE’s first commercial launch and the maiden flight of its HANBIT-Nano rocket after successfully launching our first test launch vehicle, HANBIT-TLV, from the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil on March 19, 2023 (BRT),” said Soojong Kim, founder and CEO of INNOSPACE. “INNOSPACE’s priority for HANBIT is to support customers who share an innovative vision for space, and we are proud to offer them with the launch services required to achieve their objectives.”

About INNOSPACE

INNOSPACE is a South Korean space startup for small satellite launcher manufacturing and orbital launch services. Founded in 2017, the company is developing hybrid rocket-powered small satellite launchers (HANBIT) to provide low-latency, low-cost, and reliable launch services in today’s rapidly expanding small satellite market. INNOSPACE has offices in South Korea, Brazil and France and is expanding global business opportunities in the aerospace industry. For more information, please visit www.innospc.com.